Second seed Karolina Pliskova resumes her rivalry with Kristina Mladenovic while top seed Simona Halep faces wildcard Ons Jabeur as second-round action gets under way at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

MATCH POINTS

No.2 seed and 2015 runner-up Karolina Pliskova plays qualifier Kristina Mladenovic for the sixth time today. Pliskova leads the series 3-2, including a 6-1, 7-5 victory in the first round of the Australian Open one month ago. However, the pair are all square at 1-1 on outdoor hard courts - with Mladenovic taking one previous clash in Dubai, where she won their 2017 second-round meeting 6-2, 6-4.

No.8 seed Petra Martic holds a 3-1 head-to-head lead over Barbora Strycova, including the last three. The pair played twice in 2011 and split meetings, with Strycova winning 6-4, 6-3 in Sydney qualifying and Martic taking their US Open first round 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Seven years later, they played twice more in 2018, with the Croat winning both - in the second round of Indian Wells and first round of Beijing - in straight sets.

No.1 seed and 2015 champion Simona Halep's only previous encounter with wildcard Ons Jabeur took place in the first round of Beijing in 2018, and ended in Halep's retirement due to a back injury after losing the first set 6-1. The Tunisian will be bidding for a fourth career Top 10 win, and a career-best win by ranking over a completed match.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 2pm)

CENTRE COURT

[Q] Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) vs [2] Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE)

[Q] Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) vs [9] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP)

[5] Sofia KENIN (USA) or ??? vs [Q] Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

Not before 7pm

[1] Simona HALEP (ROU) vs [WC] Ons JABEUR (TUN)

Anett KONTAVEIT or [Q] Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU) vs Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS)

COURT 1

[Q] Jennifer BRADY (USA) vs Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE)

[8] Petra MARTIC (CRO) vs Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE)

Elise MERTENS (BEL) vs Maria SAKKARI (GRE) or [7] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

[5] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / ZHENG Saisai (CHN) vs [WC] Caroline GARCIA (FRA) / Sania MIRZA (IND)

COURT 2

Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) / Alison RISKE (USA) vs [2] CHAN Hao-Ching (TPE) / Latisha CHAN (TPE)

[4] Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / ZHANG Shuai (CHN) vs Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE) / Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE)

[1] HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs HAN Xinyun (CHN) / PENG Shuai (CHN)

COURT 3

Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN) vs [3] Nicole MELICHAR (USA) / XU Yifan (CHN)

Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE) / Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE) vs Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA)

Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR) vs [7] DUAN Yingying (CHN) / Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS)

Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) vs [6] Kveta PESCHKE (CZE) / Demi SCHUURS (NED)