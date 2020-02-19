Unseeded Elena Rybakina surged past Katerina Siniakova for the second tournament in a row to seal a berth in the quarterfinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

DUBAI, UAE - Behind her second win over Katerina Siniakova in as many weeks, Elena Rybakina advanced to a quarterfinal clash with No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Rybakina earned her second win over Siniakova in the past nine days by virtue of a 6-3, 6-3 victory in which she hit 16 winners to just seven unforced errors, and served four aces.

After never losing serve in the opener, the Kazakh finished strong in one hour and 21-minutes after seeing Siniakova close the gap from a 4-1 deficit in the second set.

Rybakina lost just four points in the last three games of the match, capping victory emphatically with a love break of the Czech qualifier's serve to seal a place in the last eight.

The World No.19 broke serve five times in the match overall, edging ahead in the pair's competitive head-to-head which began last spring at the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup, 3-2.

Despite her overwhelming familiarity with Siniakova in recent months, a first-ever meeting against the right-handed Pliskova stands between the 20-year-old and a fourth semifinal berth in 2020 - though she did beat Karolina's left-handed twin, Kristyna, en route to a runner-up showing at the Shenzhen Open in January.

The Russian-born Kazakh already scored a win over a Top 10 player in her opening round, as she came from a set down to beat Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

More to come...