Second seed Wang Yafan is in action at the Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 4pm local time

ESTADIO

Heather WATSON (GBR) [7] v CoCo VANDEWEGHE (USA)

GRANDSTAND

After 2 ATP matches

[Q] WANG Xiyu (CHN) v WANG Yafan (CHN) [2]

CANCHA 2

After 1 ATP match

Kateryna BONDERENKO (UKR) v Danka KOVINIC (MNE)

CANCHA 3

Georgina GARCIA PEREZ (ESP) / Sara SORRIBSE TORMO (ESP) [1] v Sabrina SANTAMARIA (USA) / Nina STOJANOVIC (SRB)

Arantxa RUS (NED) v Nao HIBINO (JPN) [8]

Lara ARRUABARRENA (ESP) / Christina MCHALE (USA) v Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA) / Astra SHARMA (AUS)

CANCHA 4

Anastasia POTAPOVA (RUS) v Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK)

Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) [3] v Tatjana MARIA (GER)

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Anna KALINSKAYA (RUS)

MATCH POINTS

Great Britain's Heather Watson and the USA's CoCo Vandeweghe meet for the first time.

Watson is a former doubles champion here, winning with Tatjana Maria in 2018. Her last appearance in the singles draw at this tournament was also in 2018, where she lost in the first round to Beatriz Haddad Maia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Wang Yafan is the defending singles champion. She beat Sofia Kenin of the USA in last year's final 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win her first WTA singles title.

Arantxa Rus came through qualifying to play in the 2018 edition. She beat Kayla Day in the first round, but was knocked out by top seed Sloane Stephens in Round 2, 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-0.