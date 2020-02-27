Ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka bids for her fourth final in the past seven months against two-time finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova in the semifinals of the Qatar Total Open, while 2018 champion Petra Kvitova awaits the winner of Ashleigh Barty's clash with Garbiñe Muguruza.

MATCH POINTS

No.9 seed and Doha debutante Aryna Sabalenka takes on 2004 and 2007 finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova, whose quarterfinal upset of No.4 seed Belinda Bencic meant that the Russian tied the all-time tournament record of match wins (alongside Caroline Wozniacki) with her 19th victory in her 11th appearance. The pair have split two previous meetings, with Sabalenka taking the hardcourt encounter 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of Indian Wells 2018 and Kuznetsova capturing their most recent meeting 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of Madrid last year.

Kuznetsova is bidding to reach her 43rd career final and first since Cincinnati last year. A win would also mean that the 34-year-old holds two Premier 5 or higher finals on her ranking in a 12-month period for the first time since coming runner-up at Miami 2016 and Indian Wells 2017. Sabalenka, meanwhile, is competing in her second semifinal of 2020 following Adelaide; the Belarusian is seeking her 10th career final, and fourth in the past seven months.

2018 champion Petra Kvitova has also reached her second semifinal of the year following Brisbane. The Czech is aiming to reach her 37th career final, and first since winning Stuttgart last April.

ORDER OF PLAY (starts 5pm)

CENTRE COURT

Svetlana KUZNETSOVA (RUS) vs [9] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

[1] Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) or [11] Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) vs [8] Petra KVITOVA (CZE)

[1] HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs [6] Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)