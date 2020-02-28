Hsieh Su-wei will return to the top of the WTA doubles rankings on Monday after she and Barbora Strycova won their third title of the season in Doha.

Hsieh will spend her ninth non-consecutive week at the top of the WTA doubles rankings, most recently holding the No.1 spot the week of February 3, 2020 for three weeks.

She first attained the elite position on May 12, 2014 along with China's Peng Shuai, and will overtake France's Kristina Mladenovic, who has sat atop the WTA doubles rankings for eight non-consecutive weeks.

Hsieh overtook her doubles partner, Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, for her second stint at World No.1 following the Australian Open, but was supplanted by Mladenovic on Feb. 24.

Hsieh and Strycova have won a tour-leading three WTA doubles titles so far in 2020. The pair kicked off their season by lifting the trophy at the Brisbane International, and became the second team in WTA history to claim back-to-back titles at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Qatar Total Open, following Lisa Raymond and Liezel Huber in 2012.

Over the last 12 months, Hsieh and Strycova have won seven titles together, including their debut Grand Slam crown at 2019 Wimbledon, as well as reaching the championship match at the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and their second Grand Slam doubles final as a team in Australia.