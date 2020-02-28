Take a closer look at who made the biggest moves on the road to the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen over the last month in the latest Porsche Race to Shenzhen update.

Some of the biggest movers over the last month in the Porsche Race to Shenzhen had a successful swing through the Gulf states.

One of the players who made the biggest gains into the Top 8 over the past month is Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, who rode a quarterfinal appearance in Dubai and her sixth career WTA title in Doha into a gain that ultimately puts her at No.7 in the latest update.

Read more: Sabalenka surges past Kvitova to sixth title in Doha

After winning in Wuhan last fall, the victory in Doha marked Sabalenka's second consecutive Premier 5 title, and earned her a 12-spot jump in this week's standings.

The two other champions at Premier-level in the last month also currently sit in the Top 8.

Two-time WTA Finals participant Kiki Bertens broke into the elite after successfully defending her title at the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy to begin the month, and currently sits at No.8.

Simona Halep, who was in the Top 8 already following a semifinal showing at the Australian Open, added points to her total by winning her 30th career title in Dubai and checks in at No.4.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza, and Tour-leader in wins Elena Rybakina also remain amongst the Top 8.

In doubles, Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova strengthened their hold on the top spot by virtue of a historic two weeks in the Middle East. The pair became the second team to sweep the titles in Doha and Dubai, after Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond did so in 2012, and their effort also led to Hsieh reclaiming the World No.1 ranking.

Read more: Hsieh ascends to third stint at doubles World No.1

Click here to view the entire Porsche Race to Shenzhen leaderboard in singles and doubles.

The Top 8 singles players and doubles teams for 2020 at the end of the season-long Race will secure their spot at the year-end championships in Shenzhen, China in November.