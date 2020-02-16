Seventh seed Daria Kasatkina and second seed Kristina Mladenovic are both in action as first-round play continues at the Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon, while Vera Lapko and Clara Burel continue comebacks from injury and illness.

MATCH POINTS

No.7 seed Daria Kasatkina was a 6-2, 6-3 victor over Pauline Parmentier in their only previous meeting, in Wuhan 2016 qualifying. Former World No.10 Kasatkina is playing her second International event of 2020 following Auckland, having not competed at this level since Prague 2018.

Former World No.60 Vera Lapko makes her return to WTA competition today following a seven-month hiatus. The Belarusian began her break after a first-round loss at Wimbledon last year to Wang Qiang which dropped her 2019 win-loss record to 4-15, citing the need to recover from a knee injury, health issues affecting both herself and coach Vladimir Kruk and low morale. Lapko returned to action last week at the Macon ITF W25, where she reached the semifinals before falling to Jessika Ponchet, and opens today in a first meeting with Camila Giorgi.

Wildcard and former junior World No.1 Clara Burel takes on No.6 seed Jil Teichmann for the first time today. The 18-year-old was sidelined for five months last year due to a wrist injury, not competing between April and November - but has found her form on the ITF World Tour in the past month, collecting her first ITF W25 title in Grenoble.

No.2 seed Kristina Mladenovic opens against wildcard and compatriot Chloe Paquet in another first encounter. Mladenovic has won seven of her last eight, and 11 of her last 14, matches against fellow Frenchwomen, with her only losses since 2012 coming against Alizé Cornet at Brisbane 2016, Caroline Garcia at Sydney 2016 and Fiona Ferro at the US Open last year.

Ana Bogdan is yet to drop a set to Tereza Martincova in three previous meetings, all on clay, having defeated the Czech in Bad Gastein qualifying in 2014, Prague qualifying in 2017 and via retirement in last year's Saint-Gaudens ITF W60 semifinals.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 11am)

CENTRAL

Vera LAPKO (BLR) vs Camila GIORGI (ITA)

[WC] Clara BUREL (FRA) vs [6] Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)

[WC] Chloe PAQUET (FRA) vs [2] Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)

Not before 5.30pm

[7/WC] Daria KASATKINA (RUS) vs Pauline PARMENTIER (FRA)

[8] Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK) vs [LL] Lesley PATTINAMA KERKHOVE (NED)

COURT 1

Ana BOGDAN (ROU) vs Tereza MARTINCOVA (CZE)

Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL) vs [Q] Magdalena FRECH (POL)

Not before 1pm

[1] Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) / Mandy MINELLA (LUX) vs Laura Ioana PAAR (ROU) / Julia WACHACZYK (GER)

Vitalia DIATCHENKO (RUS) / Natela DZALAMIDZE (RUS) vs Cristina BUCSA (ESP) / Vivian HEISEN (GER)

[4] Andreea MITU (ROU) / Raluca OLARU (ROU) vs [WC] Estelle CASCINO (FRA) / Elsa JACQUEMOT (FRA)