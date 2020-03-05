Caroline Garcia will contest her first quarterfinal of the season on home soil, as she takes on Alison van Uytvanck on Friday night at the Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRAL -- 10:30 a.m. start

Laura Ioana PAAR (ROU) / Julia WACHACZYK (GER) vs Vitalia DIATCHENKO (RUS) / Natela DZALAMIDZE (RUS)

Not Before 1:00 pm

[7/WC] Daria KASATKINA (RUS) vs Camila GIORGI (ITA)

Not Before 2:00 pm

[8] Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK) vs Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER)

Not Before 5:30 pm

[1] Sofia KENIN (USA) vs Oceane DODIN (FRA)

[3] Caroline GARCIA (FRA) vs [5] Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

MATCH POINTS

Top seed Sofia Kenin and Oceane Dodin will meet for the the first time. Australian Open champion Kenin, playing at a career-high ranking of World No.5, fought back from match point down to overcome qualifier Jaqueline Cristian in the second round on Thursday. Kenin has not lost to a player outside of the Top 100 since 2019 Eastbourne (l. to Stosur).

A win over Kenin would give Dodin the second Top 5 win of her career. Her first came at 2017 Madrid, when she defeated then-World No.5 Dominika Cibulkova. Dodin enters Lyon ranked No.130 -- at this time last year, she was ranked No.339.

Caroline Garcia brings a 1-0 head-to-head lead into her match with Alison van Uytvanck -- Garcia won their prior encounter in Fed Cup action last season. No.3 seed Garcia quashed a three-match losing streak with her first-round victory in Lyon this week, and is now into her first quarterfinal of the season.

Viktoria Kuzmova defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam in their only prior encounter, which came at Linz in 2017. Kuzmova has won back-to-back three-setters this week to reach her first WTA singles quarterfinal since Linz in October of last year.

Read more: Friedsam forges past Mladenovic into Lyon quarters

Friedsam joins Dodin as the only players not to have dropped a set this week. Friedsam is aiming to win three Tour-level matches in a row for the first time since the 2016 Australian Open, where she reached the round of 16.

Daria Kasatkina and Camila Giorgi will meet for the first time. Both players are making their first quarterfinal showing of the season.