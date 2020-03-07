It’s semifinal day in Mexico, with top seeds Elina Svitolina and Johanna Konta still vying for a place in the final.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 2pm

ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS

Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) [9] v Johanna KONTA (GBR) [2]

After 1 ATP match

Not before 5pm

Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) [1] v Arantxa RUS (NED)

CANCHA 1

After 2 ATP matches and suitable rest

Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE) v Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN)

2020 Monterrey Highlights: Konta seals semifinal spot with fightback win

MATCH POINTS

Johanna Konta, the No.2 seed, is the only one of the semi-finalists to drop a set in the tournament. Indeed, she needed to save two match points to overcome Anastasia Potapova in the quarters.

She has never faced Marie Bouzkova previously.

Bouzkova had not won a match on the WTA Tour in 2020 prior to this tournament. Her last main draw win came over Tamara Zidansek in Wuhan in September.

The Czech’s last semifinal was in Toronto in August. She was beaten in three sets by Serena Williams having won the opener.

Konta is aiming to make her first final since Roma last May. Her previous hard court final was the 2017 Miami Open.

Elina Svitolina, the No.1 seed, has not faced Arantxa Rus on the WTA Tour previously. They did meet in an ITF event in Saint-Gaudens in 2011, with the Dutchwoman winning that clay-court encounter in three sets.

The Ukrainian is seeking her first title since winning the 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore.

Rus has already defeated No.10 seed Lauren Davis and No.6 seed Rebecca Peterson this week.

If she were to defeat Svitolina, it would represent a career-best victory on a hard court. She holds a 2-7 career head-to-head with Top 10 players, but is 0-3 on this surface.

Her joint-best hard court win came at the Australian Open earlier this year, where she beat WTA World No.43 Magda Linette over three sets.