She had inspiring run on home soil at one of two WTA events in her country, and Mexico's Renata Zarazua earned your votes for February's Breakthrough of the Month.

The 22-year-old Mexican wildcard arrived at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC ranked World No.270, but pulled off a stunning run to the semifinals - becoming the first Mexican to reach a WTA semifinal in 27 years in the process.

Her week in Acapulco started with a bang, as she scored her first win over a Top 40 player with a straight-sets victory over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, but she wasn't ready to stop there.

The Mexico City native thrilled the home crowd in a pair of matches on a packed Grandstand court against American teenager Katie Volynets and Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek from there, winning both in three sets to seal her place in the final four.

Though her run came to an end at the hands of promising Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez - whose efforts at the tournament also earned her inclusion on this month's ballot - the Mexican's effort helped shaved nearly 100 places off her WTA ranking to World No.187, one spot below her career-high.

Breakthrough of the Month: February 2020 Contenders

Final Results for Feburary's Breakthrough of the Month

1. Renata Zarazua

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Leonie Kung

4. Leylah Fernandez

Previous 2020 WTA Breakthroughs of the Month

January: Ons Jabeur