American No.1 Sofia Kenin has moved deeper into the Top 10 after picking up her second title of 2020.

Sofia Kenin’s memorable 2020 continues, with the American star having reached a new career-best ranking of WTA World No.4 following her success at the inaugural Open 6ème Sens – Métropole de Lyon.

Having already claimed a maiden Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open, the 21-year-old has climbed from No.14 at the beginning of January and finds herself at this new high rank after a week in which she came through a quartet of three-set victories as she won her fifth career title.

Jaqueline Cristian was the first to push the American the distance before Oceane Dodin, Alison Van Uytvanck and Anna-Lena Friedsam all did the same in France.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina has jumped two spots off the back of her title success at the Abierto GNP Seguros, meaning that she has returned to the Top 5 after an absence of less than a month.

2020 Lyon: Kenin's Top 5 Shots

Here are some of the weeks other notable ranking movers:

Marie Bouzkova (+10, No.57 to No.47): The 21-year-old Czech has broken into the Top 50 for the first time following a strong run to the final of Monterrey. She enjoyed a fine week, defeating Wang Yafan and Johanna Konta before losing the final to Svitolina in three.

Daria Kasatkina (+7, No.73 to No.66): Has hit her highest ranking since October following a run to the semifinals in France, where she defeated Pauline Parmentier, Irina Bara and Camila Giorgi.

Misaki Doi (+10, No.86 to No.76): Played in the 125K event at Indian Wells, where she reached the final, notably overcoming No.3 seed Bernarda Pera along the way.

Irina-Camelia Begu (+23, No.104 to No.81): The 125K champion in Indian Wells, where she won as an unseeded player. Overcame a host of higher-ranked players in order to pick up the trophy, including wins over Taylor Townsend, Kristie Ahn, Jessica Pegula and Doi.

Anna-Lena Friedsam (+30, No.136 to No.106): Lyon provided the setting to her first WTA Tour final since shoulder surgery. She scored big wins over Kristina Mladenovic, Viktoria Kuzmova and Daria Kasatkina before falling in three sets to Kenin.