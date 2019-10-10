WTA World No.6 Bianca Andreescu is hopeful of being ready to roar back into action in Miami, while she is targeting success at the Olympics, too.

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has sent a warning to her rivals on the WTA Tour by indicating that she believes she will come back better than ever.

The WTA World No.6 has yet to feature in 2020 due to a knee injury, which saw her withdraw from the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen in October.

READ MORE: Ace Queens: The WTA's most prolific servers in 2020

She is desperate to get return to court and is targeting Miami as her comeback event.

“I’m super impatient to start competing again. I want to do the most, so I’m super anxious. But at the same time, I’m ready,” she told People.

“I’m just taking it day by day, doing better and better as the days go on. I’m very pleased about that. I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on my knee, a lot of strengthening. Right now I’m hoping to play Miami Open.

“I’ve been working really, really hard. I’m just ready to start competing again. I think I’ll be competing again at an even higher level than I was before.”

And while the 19-year-old says that reaching WTA World No.1 and winning as many major titles as possible is her ultimate career goal, she is also targeting success at the Olympic Games, due to take place in Tokyo, Japan in July and August.

“I’m really looking forward to the Olympics this year, 100 percent. I remember when I was 12 years old. I remember watching that 2012 Olympics and telling my mom: ‘I want to be there.’ And I have a really good chance this year so I’m super excited,” she said.

“I’ve heard from athletes who’ve played them over the years and they say it’s one of the best experiences of their lives so that’s definitely a goal of mine. Obviously not just participating in it, but getting that gold medal would be something incredible.”

READ MORE: Super surges: Five breakthrough ranking moments of 2020

She admitted, however, that her perspectives changed after winning in New York last year.

“I kind of grew up knowing that I was an impatient person,” she said. “It’s not only me who tells myself that, it’s literally everyone around me.

“The moment after the U.S. Open is kind of when everything just dawned on me and made me realize all that work paid off.

“It wasn’t an overnight success, I was dreaming of that moment since I was 12 years old so it’s really made me realize how much patience you need to have in order to continue on pushing and following your dreams.”