Here’s how WTA stars have been spending their time off, from Serena Williams’ six weeks of seclusion to Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ dressing up for staying in.

With the 2020 WTA season on pause until May 2 as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, WTA stars are getting creative with their time away from the courts.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 160 countries, causing the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a pandemic last week. To limit the spread of the virus, WHO recommends washing your hands regularly, as well as working from home if possible and staying at least six feet away from other people - a practice known as ‘social distancing’.

Read more: WTA tour suspended until May 2 due to coronavirus concerns

So what does social distancing look like for players ‘working from home’ on the WTA tour?

Check out the social media posts below to see how your favorite WTA stars are dealing with the challenge - from Serena Williams’ six weeks of seclusion to Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ dressing up for staying in.

My Story: Dayana Yastremska

Serena in solitude: the 23-time Grand Slam winner will spend some time ‘being a wife, being a mom’.

Coco Gauff and Shelby Rogers hit the gym, while Yanina Wickmayer gets creative amid Belgium’s lockdown.



Social distancing, but make it fabulous: Garbiñe Muguruza stays cozy in Geneva, and Mattek-Sands dresses up for staying home in Arizona.

Great news from Yaroslava Shvedova, who is staying active in quarantine back home in Kazakhstan.

Why does ‘Homebody Spring’ actually sound like Naomi Osaka’s favorite season?

First it was hot girl summer, now it’s homebody spring. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) March 16, 2020

Staying fit: Elise Mertens shares the perils of working from home, Conchita Martinez asks her fellow Spaniards to just stay in and Timea Babos mixes things up.

Me: Buddy I want to do some fitness

🐶: Yeah okay but pet me first #fitnessathome #buddy #doglover pic.twitter.com/Oba3AEEVxv — Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) March 16, 2020

Caty McNally should be checking out Sloane Stephens’ Twitter feed - the American has some great recommendations.

Need some good Netflix suggestions... — Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) March 16, 2020

Since we’re all social distancing and spending more time at home I thought I’d share some of my favorite tv shows if you haven’t watched them already pic.twitter.com/VD9UC52dcl — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 16, 2020

“It’s going to be alright”: a message from WTA Legend Roberta Vinci to her hard-hit home country Italy.

Eugenie Bouchard and Sloane, after one day of ‘social distancing’.

today was my one day off this week. i stayed inside on my couch the entire day. sometimes i changed spots on the couch to pretend i was doing something different. #socialdistancingupdates — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 16, 2020

Oh yeah, my personal favorite his week is the corner spot https://t.co/el9kzoQ4pL — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 16, 2020

Staying busy means cleaning your place from top to bottom, according to Shelby Rogers and Nicole Gibbs.

My house is spotless & cabinets, closets, shelves are organized 🤗#SocialDistancing

Spring cleaning > spring break

🏠✨🧼🦠 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) March 15, 2020

Right? My apartment never been this clean. 😂 https://t.co/RPQVmVu9n9 — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) March 15, 2020

Taking the whole ‘social distancing’ thing to another level: Alizé Cornet is spending her time hiking in French mountains, while Elina Svitolina and Gael Monflis keep a safe distance.

It's a perfect time to enjoy the simple things ⛰🍁🌻🌳☀️📖🎼 #mothernature #letstakeabreak

Stay safe everyone 🙏



Une période idéale pour apprécier les choses simples ⛰🍁🌻🌳☀️📖🎼 #MèreNature #lavieenpause

Prenons soin de nous et des autres🙏 C'est notre responsabilité pic.twitter.com/kGThJx4Gwc — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) March 15, 2020

When you safely get back home 👻 #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/huT8F0Q1Rv — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) March 12, 2020

Getting crafty: Viktoria Kuzmova delves into a hidden talent during her time off.

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig and American Amanda Anisimova reunite with their beloved pets in Miami.