With the 2020 WTA season on pause until May 2 as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, WTA stars are getting creative with their time away from the courts. 

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 160 countries, causing the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a pandemic last week. To limit the spread of the virus, WHO recommends washing your hands regularly, as well as working from home if possible and staying at least six feet away from other people - a practice known as ‘social distancing’.

So what does social distancing look like for players ‘working from home’ on the WTA tour? 

Check out the social media posts below to see how your favorite WTA stars are dealing with the challenge - from Serena Williams’ six weeks of seclusion to Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ dressing up for staying in.

Serena in solitude: the 23-time Grand Slam winner will spend some time ‘being a wife, being a mom’.

Coco Gauff and Shelby Rogers hit the gym, while Yanina Wickmayer gets creative amid Belgium’s lockdown.

Social distancing, but make it fabulous: Garbiñe Muguruza stays cozy in Geneva, and Mattek-Sands dresses up for staying home in Arizona. 

Great news from Yaroslava Shvedova, who is staying active in quarantine back home in Kazakhstan.

Why does ‘Homebody Spring’ actually sound like Naomi Osaka’s favorite season?

Staying fit: Elise Mertens shares the perils of working from home, Conchita Martinez asks her fellow Spaniards to just stay in and Timea Babos mixes things up.

Caty McNally should be checking out Sloane Stephens Twitter feed - the American has some great recommendations. 

“It’s going to be alright”: a message from WTA Legend Roberta Vinci to her hard-hit home country Italy.

Eugenie Bouchard and Sloane, after one day of ‘social distancing’. 

 Staying busy means cleaning your place from top to bottom, according to Shelby Rogers and Nicole Gibbs.

Taking the whole ‘social distancing’ thing to another level: Alizé Cornet is spending her time hiking in French mountains, while Elina Svitolina and Gael Monflis keep a safe distance.

Getting crafty: Viktoria Kuzmova delves into a hidden talent during her time off.

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig and American Amanda Anisimova reunite with their beloved pets in Miami.