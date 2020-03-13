The stars of the WTA are doing their best to keep busy during this period.

During a time of unprecedented social disruption around the world, players are seeking ways to stay fit and healthy – both mentally and physically.

Kristie Ahn doesn’t seem to have had any problems keeping her mind active as she has produced a series of incredible clips, which have led Naomi Osaka to brand her ‘TikTok Queen’.

This is the corona content you’ve been looking for.

Based on a true story: pic.twitter.com/Qh5Wt8S5rL — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 21, 2020

If you look closely, there is still a scab from when I last hit my shin serving at IW125 🤦‍♀‍ pic.twitter.com/jRupMyStrY — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 22, 2020

Anyway, Djokovic stans come at me pic.twitter.com/9c3xg3KQ6f — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 22, 2020

Heather Watson dropped her own brilliant clip.

If Taylor Townsend gets her way, everyone will want these two on their side.

I propose we have tennis Tik Tok teams and we battle like Stop Da Yard😂😂 — Taylor Townsend (@TaylorTownsend) March 22, 2020

TikTok isn’t the only way of keeping entertained during these unique times. Andrea Petkovic has started an online book club that is already going from strength to strength.

Meanwhile, things are getting competitive around Sloane Stephens’ way.

Uno got HEATED tonight. That’s all I’m gonna say. — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 22, 2020

And the 2017 US Open champion isn’t the only one resorting to other pastimes to keep amused.

I think I’ll stick to tennis... 😅 sorry mum 🎥😬🤣 #stayathomechallenge pic.twitter.com/TLXkp4F6yX — Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) March 21, 2020

Alizé Cornet has found a way to keep her swing sharp, Sharon Fichman is working out at home while WTA Community Ambassador Judy Murray is plotting her next workout.

Confinement Jour 7 / Day 7

Back to the good old wall 🧱🤪

Retour au bon vieux mur des familles 🧱🤪 #basementpractice #IStayHome pic.twitter.com/a24KvOUcvO — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) March 22, 2020

Billie Jean King is looking forward to seeing Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the NFL season gets underway as the legendary quarterback ended his career-long association with the New England Patriots.

Congratulations to the #Bucs organization and head coach @BruceArians, the quarterback whisperer, on adding @TomBrady to the team.



Looking forward to watching the team’s continued success this season. https://t.co/hm3TmBb53V — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 21, 2020

And Heather Watson and Katie Boulter both celebrated Mother’s Day with tributes to their moms.

Happy Mother’s Day to the one and only 😘 pic.twitter.com/GLNZP6Id9y — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) March 22, 2020