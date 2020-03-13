During a time of unprecedented social disruption around the world, players are seeking ways to stay fit and healthy – both mentally and physically.

Kristie Ahn doesn’t seem to have had any problems keeping her mind active as she has produced a series of incredible clips, which have led Naomi Osaka to brand her ‘TikTok Queen’.

Heather Watson dropped her own brilliant clip.

If Taylor Townsend gets her way, everyone will want these two on their side.

TikTok isn’t the only way of keeping entertained during these unique times. Andrea Petkovic has started an online book club that is already going from strength to strength.

Meanwhile, things are getting competitive around Sloane Stephens’ way.

And the 2017 US Open champion isn’t the only one resorting to other pastimes to keep amused.

Alizé Cornet has found a way to keep her swing sharp, Sharon Fichman is working out at home while WTA Community Ambassador Judy Murray is plotting her next workout.

Billie Jean King is looking forward to seeing Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the NFL season gets underway as the legendary quarterback ended his career-long association with the New England Patriots.

And Heather Watson and Katie Boulter both celebrated Mother’s Day with tributes to their moms.