With the world still gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, medical staff around the world have been praised for their efforts in aiding the hundreds of thousands of people who have been ill.

In the UK, celebrities have put together a video to thank the National Health Service (NHS), for leading the battle against the virus.

Along with James Bond star Daniel Craig and legendary musician Elton John, British No.1 Johanna Konta offered her thanks to staff for their work at this trying time.

WTA stars from around the world have been using social media to spread the importance of staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus, led by US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

The cancelation of Wimbledon attracted sadness but understanding around the world, with 2018 champion Angelique Kerber sending a message of hope.

Kristie Ahn gave a lighter hearted take on the news.

While Ahn has gained notoriety for her TikTok videos, Daria Gavrilova and Heather Watson are also gaining a following on the platform, with the Australian showing her crazy side and the Brit her ‘magic’ tricks.

Daria Kasatkina has been doing her best to imitate Roger Federer by working on her tweeners, while Ana Ivanovic has offered some home workout advice.

Elise Mertens has admitted that this period has helped give her a fresh perspective on life.

Shelby Rogers is struggling to keep up with which day it is, while Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ is offloading her impressive collection of Wimbledon towels to charity.

And finally, Eugenie Bouchard didn’t forget about April Fool’s.

BMSing around with Andrea Petkovic