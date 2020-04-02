British No.1 has thanks medical staff in the country for their efforts fighting covid-19, while Daria Kasatkina has been keeping herself busy by channeling her inner Roger Federer.

With the world still gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, medical staff around the world have been praised for their efforts in aiding the hundreds of thousands of people who have been ill.

In the UK, celebrities have put together a video to thank the National Health Service (NHS), for leading the battle against the virus.

Along with James Bond star Daniel Craig and legendary musician Elton John, British No.1 Johanna Konta offered her thanks to staff for their work at this trying time.

Our @CNOEngland Ruth May is joined by some familiar faces to say a very big #ThankYouNHS to all of the incredible staff, carers and volunteers across health and care. 💙 #COVID19 #ThankYouThursday #OurNHSPeople pic.twitter.com/X96HuTWoos — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 2, 2020

WTA stars from around the world have been using social media to spread the importance of staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus, led by US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

A special #StayatHome message shared with me by Canada’s 🎾 Champion @Bandreescu_



Conquering #COVID19 will take a team 🇨🇦 effort.



Let’s overhead smash the curve! We are all in this together. pic.twitter.com/MG1TwuGxLU — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) April 2, 2020

Social distancing doesn't mean also soul distancing! Find a moment each day, to tell your loved ones how much you love them, but also find a moment each day to care for you and your soul!What makes you smile these days?#smile #mikiwta #mikibuzarnescu #staypositive #socialdistance pic.twitter.com/VujXQTTvgW — Mihaela Buzarnescu (@MikiBuzarnescu) April 3, 2020

The cancelation of Wimbledon attracted sadness but understanding around the world, with 2018 champion Angelique Kerber sending a message of hope.

Wimbledon, you will be miss this year, see you in 2021 ! 🥺🙏🏻

Take care of yourself everyone #restezchezvous #mequedoencasa #stayathome pic.twitter.com/n2WIlmByHB — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) April 2, 2020

It's such a shame that Wimbledon has been cancelled 😢 A tough decision but the best to take because safety and health are the priorities, see you in 2021 @Wimbledon 💚💜 #StaySafe #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/BWYQmZeHqQ — Georgina Garcia (@HuracanGeorgi) April 2, 2020

I’ve been to #Wimbledon every year for 58 straight years. I will miss it terribly this year, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of the world’s global citizens. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/K6ORHnRwB2 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 2, 2020

Kristie Ahn gave a lighter hearted take on the news.

When you’re in denial that @Wimbledon is canceled 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3UmPaIduOZ — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 2, 2020

While Ahn has gained notoriety for her TikTok videos, Daria Gavrilova and Heather Watson are also gaining a following on the platform, with the Australian showing her crazy side and the Brit her ‘magic’ tricks.

Using this quarantine as an excuse to post this... but I’ve always been that crazy anyway lol pic.twitter.com/uIsLWVAUNo — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) April 3, 2020

Quarantine workout from Pamela Pupkin! pic.twitter.com/nhlmxIsdDu — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) April 2, 2020

Some magic tricks for ya 😏 pic.twitter.com/giK01mcYqC — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) April 2, 2020

Daria Kasatkina has been doing her best to imitate Roger Federer by working on her tweeners, while Ana Ivanovic has offered some home workout advice.

I love the good feeling after doing an intense home workout. 😊💪 Here are some of my favorite exercises. Which are yours? #trainathome pic.twitter.com/i0PO41mjvP — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) April 2, 2020

Elise Mertens has admitted that this period has helped give her a fresh perspective on life.

Scrolling through my pictures, noticing it will take a while before traveling again, going elsewhere than home, wearing a dress like this 💃 Don't ever take anything for granted, enjoy the moment ♥️ #tbt pic.twitter.com/dXMI95vx6F — Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) April 2, 2020

Shelby Rogers is struggling to keep up with which day it is, while Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ is offloading her impressive collection of Wimbledon towels to charity.

Good morning! 🤗



*actual time: 3ish PM?

**day: unknown — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) April 2, 2020

And finally, Eugenie Bouchard didn’t forget about April Fool’s.

hey guys, quick announcement: since we have such a long break ahead of us i’ve decided to make a change in my game. i’m switching to a one hander! it’s always been a dream of mine to play with a one handed backhand. i’m so excited for this journey ahead! pic.twitter.com/gnsWJwN1NG — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) April 1, 2020