‘No alarm, no schedule’ - Simona Halep gave Eurosport viewers a look into her at-home routines, including a very relatable wake-up time.

BUCHAREST, Romania - At home in Bucharest for already 22 days and counting, former World No.1 Simona Halep is just like the rest of us who are staying indoors during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Halep dialed into Eurosport’s Tennis Legends vodcast to chat with Mats Wilander, Boris Becker and Tommy Haas about what she’s been up to while the season has been on pause - and she revealed what her surprisingly relatable day-to-day routine looks like.

“I was preparing myself one week before they closed everything,” Halep recalled on Tennis Legends. The Romanian had pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open with a lingering foot injury and was gearing up for the Miami Open when she got the news that neither tournament would be taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What's it like being the defending @Wimbledon champion at this time? @Simona_Halep chats with @TheBorisBecker, Mats Wilander and Tommy Haas!



➡️ Tennis Legends vodcast: https://t.co/wnCKz5oVVz pic.twitter.com/yVgEMMuvvI — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 4, 2020

“I couldn’t play at Indian Wells because I was injured, but I was so sad hearing the news that everything’s going to get canceled because of this situation…”

“[The players] struggle,” she added. “We miss the Tour. I miss the Tour, I miss the players and all the people that are getting involved in all the tournaments.”

Read more: Online in March: Sharapova zooms, Halep sizzles, Ahn reigns supreme

The time off does have a bright side, Halep admitted. “I’ve been at home since February, and I‘ve never been home for so long. Since years ago, and it’s a different life!”

“I’ve had 22 days I think, in the house!”

So what have those 22 days in Bucharest looked like? According to the reigning Wimbledon champion, her at-home routine starts out looking a lot like everyone else’s.

“I wake up around 10 or 11,” she told the Eurosport vodcast, laughing. “Yes it’s very good to have a lot of sleep! No alarm, no schedule… I just wake up, have a late breakfast...”

But that’s where the similarities end - once the World No.2 gets her day up and going, it’s straight to a champion’s workout regimen including a daily run and at-home core exercises to stay fit.

The Romanian will surely need that fitness once the tennis season resumes: with Wimbledon announcing its cancellation earlier this week, that means Halep will retain the title of reigning champion for another year.

Read more: 'This one hurts a little more' - Players react to Wimbledon cancellation

“I take the positives because for two years I am the defending champion!” Halep joked. “I have to live with that feeling for one more year, so it’s a good thing in the end.”

Check out Simona Halep on Eurosport’s Tennis Legends with Mats Wilander, Boris Becker and Tommy Haas to watch the full vodcast.