Players are coming up with their own unique coping strategies for handling an unprecedented situation, from TV binges, to indoor tennis and unusual makeovers.

Much of the world is growing used to a new ‘normal’, with large portions of the planet under restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For many stars of the WTA, this means staying at home or not venturing out far or for long, giving them the challenge of working out how best to pass their time.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has admitted that she has spent 22 days at home but that has not stopped her from working to keep in peak condition.

For many players, though, having so much spare time and so few options how it is spent is proving a challenge. Social media has provided an outlet for some to send goodwill around the world, with Sloane Stephens one of those to offer a message of positivity.

Deep breathes and sweet dreams everyone — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) April 5, 2020

Hi everyone👋🏼 I hope you are staying safe and positive!😊 We will get through this!🌍🤝🌎🤝🌏 #TakeCareOfEachOther #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/nqEf1wcrfv — Marie Bouzkova (@MarieBouzkova) April 5, 2020

Maria Sharapova’s invitation for fans to get in touch with her is proving to be a success.

2.2 million views in 40 hours. My current phone status... 🤯 https://t.co/JBz3jTcZEE pic.twitter.com/3LhexYt9t9 — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 5, 2020

Billie Jean King has suggested virtual museum tours as a way to keep occupied during these troubling times, while she has also been quick to praise those on the frontline of the fight against the virus.

Fresh air and exercise are so important for both your body and mind.



Museums everywhere are closed, but did you know you can tour NYC cultural institutions, including @NYHistory, from home?



Head here: https://t.co/4GrLucIi3B. #MuseumFromHome #KeepMoving pic.twitter.com/rlWdb6RUue — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 5, 2020

The sounds of the daily 7pm cheer for healthcare workers fighting #cororonavirus in NY.



We are one city, one country, one world, together. pic.twitter.com/yKMzwsxIx7 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 4, 2020

It's culture of another kind that many players will be catching up on over this enforced break, with Irina Falconi set for a Harry Potter marathon and Sascha Vickery ready for a Disney binge.

not that there was EVER a bad time to do this- but I feel very justified in watching all the harry potter films back to back #QuarantineDiaries pic.twitter.com/TOu0ajCj6V — Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) April 5, 2020

I’m gonna do a throwback Disney Channel marathon today 😂 starting with thats so raven 🔥 — Sachia Vickery (@SachiaVick) April 5, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki has come up with an innovative way of becoming more efficient in her relaxation…

… while Coco Gauff has debuted her strong new look.

Interviewer: So Coco how have you been doing without tennis?

Me: pic.twitter.com/4FYpupoV5t — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 5, 2020

Heather Watson, meanwhile, has pledged to work on her football skills after this off-target effort.

Left foot need a bit of work 🤪 https://t.co/GktTI93muL — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) April 5, 2020

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli continues to hone her skills at home and admits that she’s lost none of her will to win.

#StayAtHomeChallenge Sad to say but I still have my competitive spirit even with my husband @yahya_boumediene 😞🙄 Shame on me!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 PS : You have some serious forehand skills honey 👏👏💖💖 @FILAtennis pic.twitter.com/EQ70cEyJKD — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) April 4, 2020