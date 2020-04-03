Much of the world is growing used to a new ‘normal’, with large portions of the planet under restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For many stars of the WTA, this means staying at home or not venturing out far or for long, giving them the challenge of working out how best to pass their time.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has admitted that she has spent 22 days at home but that has not stopped her from working to keep in peak condition.

For many players, though, having so much spare time and so few options how it is spent is proving a challenge. Social media has provided an outlet for some to send goodwill around the world, with Sloane Stephens one of those to offer a message of positivity.

Maria Sharapova’s invitation for fans to get in touch with her is proving to be a success.

Billie Jean King has suggested virtual museum tours as a way to keep occupied during these troubling times, while she has also been quick to praise those on the frontline of the fight against the virus.

It's culture of another kind that many players will be catching up on over this enforced break, with Irina Falconi set for a Harry Potter marathon and Sascha Vickery ready for a Disney binge.

Caroline Wozniacki has come up with an innovative way of becoming more efficient in her relaxation…

… while Coco Gauff has debuted her strong new look.

Heather Watson, meanwhile, has pledged to work on her football skills after this off-target effort.

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli continues to hone her skills at home and admits that she’s lost none of her will to win.

