Social Media Policy

When you post, upload, tag or otherwise make available any content, text, music, sound, photographs, graphics, images, videos, messages, ideas, or other materials (collectively, “User Content”) to any WTA social media page, you agree that the WTA can use that User Content for any purpose. By posting or uploading the User Content on a WTA operated social media page, including by using #wta, #ittakeswta, or other similar hashtags as designated by WTA from time to time, you grant the WTA a perpetual, non-exclusive, irrevocable, fully-paid, royalty-free, sublicenseable, and transferable worldwide license to use, display, print, publish, translate, edit, modify, create derivative works from, combine with other content, and otherwise exploit the User Content, in any and all media for any purpose, including advertising and promotion, without notice, attribution, payment, or consideration. You certify that you own or otherwise have the right to post the User Content. You also certify that you are the original author or creator of the User Content, and it has not been copied, recreated, reproduced, previously published, derived from or otherwise taken in whole or in part from any other work. Furthermore, you certify that you have all necessary permissions from anyone identified or depicted in the User Content you post to agree to these terms, and that the WTA's;s use of your User Content in accordance with these terms will not violate or infringe upon anyone else's rights, including intellectual property, privacy, or publicity rights of any third party.



You agree not to upload, post, tag, or otherwise making available any User Content that is unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, tortious, defamatory, vulgar, obscene, pornographic, libelous, invasive of another's privacy, hateful, or racially, ethnically, or otherwise objectionable.



You alone are responsible for the User Content you post, upload, or tag to WTA social media pages. The WTA does not control the material that you or others may post or upload, and WTA has no obligation to monitor any such material or to edit or delete it. However, WTA reserves the right do so at any time for any reason.



You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless WTA, its affiliates and members, and their respective directors, officers, employees, contractors, and agents from and against any claims, liabilities, losses, damages, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys' fees) arising from your User Content or your violation of this policy, the WTA Terms of Use, or applicable law.



This Social Media Policy should be read in conjunction with WTA's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice, and all User Content you submit is subject to the terms therein. Your social media activity is also subject to the terms and regulations of the applicable social media site.

Updated: April 06, 2020