Easter Sunday has arrived, and many of the WTA's biggest stars are celebrating across the globe. Here's a a few ways you can join in on the fun!

#tbt: Hsieh & Niculescu's Easter Egg Hunt

Before Hsieh Su-Wei and Monica Niculescu teamed up to win the inaugural women's doubles title in Biel/Bienne back in 2017, they went head-to-head for a competition of an entirely different variety.

Who emerged victorious? Check out the video and find out!

WTA Stars Celebrate the Festivities with An Easter Egg Hunt

Spot the Easter Eggs!

Want to get into an egg hunting of your own? The WTA posted a photo of World No.1 Ashleigh Barty with a few hidden gems on its official Twitter page.

How many do you see? Click on the tweet to see how many you got right!

Celebrating Easter with the WTA Stars

Put on your bunny ears, Sabine Lisicki! Check out the best tweets from your favorite WTA players and Legends celebrating the spring holiday, including Ana Ivanovic, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Billie Jean King!

 