Celebrate Easter with your favorite WTA Stars, relive Su-Wei Hsieh and Monica Niculescu's epic 2017 egg hunt, and spot your own Easter eggs with World No.1 Ashleigh Barty on the official WTA twitter!

Easter Sunday has arrived, and many of the WTA's biggest stars are celebrating across the globe. Here's a a few ways you can join in on the fun!

#tbt: Hsieh & Niculescu's Easter Egg Hunt

Before Hsieh Su-Wei and Monica Niculescu teamed up to win the inaugural women's doubles title in Biel/Bienne back in 2017, they went head-to-head for a competition of an entirely different variety.

Who emerged victorious? Check out the video and find out!

WTA Stars Celebrate the Festivities with An Easter Egg Hunt

Spot the Easter Eggs!

Want to get into an egg hunting of your own? The WTA posted a photo of World No.1 Ashleigh Barty with a few hidden gems on its official Twitter page.

How many do you see? Click on the tweet to see how many you got right!

It’s time for an #Easter egg hunt! 🥚🐰



Can you find then all? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QUXNxsCqlI — wta (@WTA) April 12, 2020

Celebrating Easter with the WTA Stars

Put on your bunny ears, Sabine Lisicki! Check out the best tweets from your favorite WTA players and Legends celebrating the spring holiday, including Ana Ivanovic, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Billie Jean King!

Since we have to stay at home for Easter.... I grabbed my other friends ^^ We wish you a Happy Easter 🐣🐰

________________________________________

Da wir zu Hause bleiben müssen, habe ich mir meine Kuscheltiere geschnappt ^^ Wir wünschen Euch ein Frohes Osterfest 🐣🐰 #Easter pic.twitter.com/UTUAhtfL2h — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) April 12, 2020

Dressed up for Easter at home! Happy Easter 🐣🐰 everyone who celebrates it today! pic.twitter.com/EVOSC9V4UP — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) April 12, 2020

Happy Easter to all who are celebrating.



While distance might separate you from loved ones today, may the hope of fresh starts and new beginnings unite your hearts across the miles.



We will get through this.❤️#Easter — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 12, 2020