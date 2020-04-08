Social Buzz: Daria Kasatkina has made a brilliant TikTok debut while Sara Errani has been working on her trick shots and Naomi Osaka is threatening to cut her own hair.

It has been several weeks since competitive tennis was last played on the WTA Tour amid the shutdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is fair to say that life without tennis has been hard on players.

Daria Kasatkina paid a tender tribute to the sport with her debut on TikTok, a brilliant video with her racquet that won the acclaim of many of her fellow pros.

French Open runner-up in 2012, Sara Errani, has taken to performing trick shots out of her balcony, albeit doing so with a padel racquet.

Paula Badosa is another longing to get back playing …

Missing you... 🎾



We will get through this together.



Stay positive. Stay strong. Stay home. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mLdRIqCwnw — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa15) April 13, 2020

… while Barbora Krejcikova has been back on court, although it is one of another kind.

For those stuck looking for something to do, WTA Communities Ambassador Judy Murray has put together a stay-at-home challenge that anyone can do.

How quick are your reactions? The record so far for this 13 step “head to toe” racket challenge is 11 seconds. I’m challenging @mattrankin04 @mooney_angie @Duncan__Murray @jamie_murray @LauraCMiddleton https://t.co/N33Uykiplv — judy murray (@JudyMurray) April 13, 2020

Sharon Fichman, meanwhile, has got in on the TikTok buzz with a delicious looking pancake recipe.

Got Tik Tok: @ shazzy90

Probably just gonna use it for cooking & recipes TBH 😋👩🏻‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/DGpS3OYgwZ — Sharon Fichman (@sharon_fichman) April 14, 2020

Eugenie Bouchard faces a familiar problem in lockdown.

And finally, Naomi Osaka could look very different by the time we see her on court again!

I don’t know guys, hair dye and scissors are looking real attractive rn — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 12, 2020