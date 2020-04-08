It has been several weeks since competitive tennis was last played on the WTA Tour amid the shutdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is fair to say that life without tennis has been hard on players.

Daria Kasatkina paid a tender tribute to the sport with her debut on TikTok, a brilliant video with her racquet that won the acclaim of many of her fellow pros.

French Open runner-up in 2012, Sara Errani, has taken to performing trick shots out of her balcony, albeit doing so with a padel racquet.

Paula Badosa is another longing to get back playing …

… while Barbora Krejcikova has been back on court, although it is one of another kind.

For those stuck looking for something to do, WTA Communities Ambassador Judy Murray has put together a stay-at-home challenge that anyone can do.

Sharon Fichman, meanwhile, has got in on the TikTok buzz with a delicious looking pancake recipe.

Eugenie Bouchard faces a familiar problem in lockdown.

And finally, Naomi Osaka could look very different by the time we see her on court again!

