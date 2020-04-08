It has been several weeks since competitive tennis was last played on the WTA Tour amid the shutdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is fair to say that life without tennis has been hard on players.
Daria Kasatkina paid a tender tribute to the sport with her debut on TikTok, a brilliant video with her racquet that won the acclaim of many of her fellow pros.
French Open runner-up in 2012, Sara Errani, has taken to performing trick shots out of her balcony, albeit doing so with a padel racquet.
Paula Badosa is another longing to get back playing …
Missing you... 🎾— Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa15) April 13, 2020
We will get through this together.
Stay positive. Stay strong. Stay home. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mLdRIqCwnw
… while Barbora Krejcikova has been back on court, although it is one of another kind.
Ball is life 🏀🎾#replacingtennisforbasketballnowadays @WTA @WTA_insider @WNBA @ceskybasketbal @olympijskytym pic.twitter.com/Bqj7el7ArK— Barbora Krejcikova (@B_Krejcikova) April 13, 2020
For those stuck looking for something to do, WTA Communities Ambassador Judy Murray has put together a stay-at-home challenge that anyone can do.
How quick are your reactions? The record so far for this 13 step “head to toe” racket challenge is 11 seconds. I’m challenging @mattrankin04 @mooney_angie @Duncan__Murray @jamie_murray @LauraCMiddleton https://t.co/N33Uykiplv— judy murray (@JudyMurray) April 13, 2020
Sharon Fichman, meanwhile, has got in on the TikTok buzz with a delicious looking pancake recipe.
Got Tik Tok: @ shazzy90— Sharon Fichman (@sharon_fichman) April 14, 2020
Probably just gonna use it for cooking & recipes TBH 😋👩🏻🍳 pic.twitter.com/DGpS3OYgwZ
Eugenie Bouchard faces a familiar problem in lockdown.
last one 😩 pic.twitter.com/CE3lLXljir— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) April 11, 2020
And finally, Naomi Osaka could look very different by the time we see her on court again!
I don’t know guys, hair dye and scissors are looking real attractive rn— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 12, 2020