This is one way to keep in shape during quarantine - Venus Williams worked out using her US Open trophy as a prop, alongside Super Bowl winner and recent Wrestlemania host Rob Gronkowski.
Gronk and Venus working out with their Super Bowl and US Open trophies 😂— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2020
(via venuswilliams/Instagram, gronk/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/T7TTFhVdUH
Sister Serena Williams is keeping active in a slightly different way - games around the house with daughter Olympia.
Hide and seek with Olympia. I found a great hiding spot it. She will never find. And finally I can get some work done— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 24, 2020
Barbora Strycova is busy with a paintbrush in her hand.
Ana Ivanovic is busy in the kitchen.
Starting the weekend with some homemade banana bread. 🍌 It’s one of my favorites, as it is super easy to make and has only healthy ingredients. pic.twitter.com/kFG7yd2ZI4— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) April 25, 2020
Elise Mertens is watching the world go by with her best friend.
We quarantine together 💫#adoptdontshop pic.twitter.com/NQrpJEXDbk— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) April 24, 2020
And Sloane Stephens has a valuable reminder for everyone in these tough times.
reminder to find time to take care of yourself this weekend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pexIeenM8v— sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) April 24, 2020