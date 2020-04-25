This is one way to keep in shape during quarantine - Venus Williams worked out using her US Open trophy as a prop, alongside Super Bowl winner and recent Wrestlemania host Rob Gronkowski.

Sister Serena Williams is keeping active in a slightly different way - games around the house with daughter Olympia.

Barbora Strycova is busy with a paintbrush in her hand.

Ana Ivanovic is busy in the kitchen.

Elise Mertens is watching the world go by with her best friend.

And Sloane Stephens has a valuable reminder for everyone in these tough times.

