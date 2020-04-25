All the latest posts from WTA stars on social media

This is one way to keep in shape during quarantine - Venus Williams worked out using her US Open trophy as a prop, alongside Super Bowl winner and recent Wrestlemania host Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk and Venus working out with their Super Bowl and US Open trophies 😂



(via venuswilliams/Instagram, gronk/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/T7TTFhVdUH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2020

Sister Serena Williams is keeping active in a slightly different way - games around the house with daughter Olympia.

Hide and seek with Olympia. I found a great hiding spot it. She will never find. And finally I can get some work done — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 24, 2020

Barbora Strycova is busy with a paintbrush in her hand.

Ana Ivanovic is busy in the kitchen.

Starting the weekend with some homemade banana bread. 🍌 It’s one of my favorites, as it is super easy to make and has only healthy ingredients. pic.twitter.com/kFG7yd2ZI4 — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) April 25, 2020

Elise Mertens is watching the world go by with her best friend.

And Sloane Stephens has a valuable reminder for everyone in these tough times.

reminder to find time to take care of yourself this weekend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pexIeenM8v — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) April 24, 2020