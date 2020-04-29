Dozens of players put on their stay-at-home dance shoes to celebrate International Dance day in the best way possible: by raising money to support the Special Olympics.

Everyone seems to be picking up new hobbies during this lockdown break, and your favorite WTA stars are no different. This week, dozens of players hit their stay-at-home dance floors to celebrate International Dance day in the best way possible: by raising money to support the Special Olympics.

Read more: Social Support: Coco Gauff 'all in' to help people in need

Held every year on April 29, International Dance Day is normally celebrated in large dance events and festivals. With the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines preventing large gatherings - and leaving the WTA tour on pause until July 13 - the celebration took place online this year under the #InternationalDanceDay hashtag.

As a part of the WTA 4 Love campaign in support of COVID-19 relief causes, WTA Charities encouraged players to share their own dancing videos. For every clip of themselves dancing that players posted on social media, WTA Charities donated $100 to the Special Olympics, the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Watch Now: Tennis United, Episode 4

Check out some of the best clips right here, and click here to learn more about WTA 4 Love.

From their lockdown base at Saddlebrook Tennis Academy in Florida, Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani took on a number of viral dance challenges in their International Dance Day compilation - including the Blinding Lights Challenge, set to the tune of The Weeknd’s single.

Alison Van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen also took on the Blinding Lights Challenge - though the couple put their spin on it by using their own choreography.

“Let’s say it’s better to stick to tennis,” Van Uytvanck joked in her own post.

Meanwhile, Marie Bouzkova posted an adorable throwback to an old home video, featuring 12-year-old Marie hitting the stage with a song and dance routine.

Spain’s Georgina Garcia Pérez also posted a throwback - this one featuring a lively player party at the Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat.

The multi-talented Alexandra Dulgheru took on Beyonce’s Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) in her own dancing TikTok.

Yanina Wickmayer might have great footwork on the tennis court, but what about her footwork in this lockdown clip?

Just try not to get this one stuck in your head: Vania King and her adorable niece danced to Baby Shark (doo doo do doo do doo).

In honor of #InternationalDanceDay, I am excited to join with the athletes of @SpecialOlympics & dance it out to our favorite songs today! #WTA4Love #AloneTogether #InclusiveHealth pic.twitter.com/TjDU0AQzeb — Vania King (@queen_v21) April 29, 2020

Check out Oksana Kalashnikova’s silky smooth moonwalk in this dance clip:

“Wow, you can really dance!” Canada’s Sharon Fichman shared this hilariously choreographed TikTok.