Everyone is missing being out and about - and Yanina Wickmayer is reminiscing about some of the views she loves.

 Petra Kvitova is taking precautions and showing her colors at the same time.

 Elise Mertens is hard at work.

Ana Ivanovic is starting the day off right.

Naomi Osaka is remembering the late Kobe Bryant by reading the book he wrote along with Annie Matthew, set in the world of tennis - Legacy and the Queen.

And Bianca Andreescu is sending birthday wishes to someone special - and very familiar to those who follow her matches.

 

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Vasek Pospisil's Tennis United blooper reel