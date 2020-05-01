Everyone is missing being out and about - and Yanina Wickmayer is reminiscing about some of the views she loves.
Petra Kvitova is taking precautions and showing her colors at the same time.
Nadherna rouska😍 dekuju mnohokrat @slaviaofficial ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/3DilwVWed1— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 1, 2020
Elise Mertens is hard at work.
Just keep going ... 🤗— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) May 2, 2020
For me it's important to have a routine these days, fitness is one of them. What do you guys do? pic.twitter.com/MFEvdx4DrN
Ana Ivanovic is starting the day off right.
In times like these it’s even more important to have a good morning routine. Before having breakfast with my kids I always enjoy a cup of coffee ☕ How do you start your day? pic.twitter.com/xnGBVgc0NY— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) May 1, 2020
Naomi Osaka is remembering the late Kobe Bryant by reading the book he wrote along with Annie Matthew, set in the world of tennis - Legacy and the Queen.
Quarantine activities. pic.twitter.com/4wVKAWDlR2— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 2, 2020
And Bianca Andreescu is sending birthday wishes to someone special - and very familiar to those who follow her matches.
my pure happiness and joy. happy bday mama Andreescu <3 pic.twitter.com/0SdlwVWJYy— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) May 1, 2020