Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu and more WTA stars are finding creative ways to show support for their community’s healthcare professionals.

WTA stars have spent the past week saluting ‘The Real Heroes’ in their communities - the healthcare professionals who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines.

But that’s not the only way that players are giving back - check out the posts below and follow the WTA 4 Love campaign to learn more about how the tennis community is coming together.

While 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu was taking the tennis world by storm last year, her local Toronto hospital was there for her whenever she needed scans and treatment for injuries. So when the Humber River Hospital found itself in need for personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and staff, the US Open champion stopped up to meet their need.

“Love seeing the smiles of these heroes in our community,” Andreescu wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you all for everything that you do.”

Love seeing the smiles of these heroes in our community. Thank you all for everything that you do 🙏🏻❤️ #StrongerTogether https://t.co/wp5RqwWz2T — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, current and former World No.1 Australians Ashleigh Barty and Pat Rafter came together in Queensland to show their support and appreciation for frontline healthcare workers at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

The cause was close to home for Barty, whose sister Sara is a midwife and her mother Josie is also in the medical field. Barty came up with the initiative, which included a surprise hit at a pop-up court on the hospital’s helipad with a pair of clinical nurse consultants.

The last few months have been a challenging time for everyone. Thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses & healthcare heroes who keep us safe. A special thanks to Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital for the visit today. Hitting with 3 Aussie legends on a helipad was pretty special pic.twitter.com/EXbTnvQNCL — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) May 5, 2020

Barty and Rafter also toured the hospital, including the Emergency and Infections Unit, where the most Queensland COVID-19 cases have been treated.

“It was really incredible to come into one of the COVID wards and just to see how it all works and how it’s sectioned off,” Barty said.

“There were a lot of people and a lot of unsung heroes who are going unnoticed at the moment who are doing a lot of work to keep us safe, keep the community safe and to keep us tracking in the right direction. So it was really special for us to see that today.”

In France, Pauline Parmentier also showed her solidarity by cooking up some delicious meal trays to feed healthcare workers at Paris hospitals.

WTA Legend and co-founder Billie Jean King joined Coco Gauff and Eugenie Bouchard in accepting the All In Challenge, which asks athletes to offer up items or experiences in an online auction or giveaway.

King has auctioned off an unforgettable experience at the US Open, which includes a tour of her namesake National Tennis Center and a spot in her Arthur Ashe Stadium suite to take in some tennis while hanging out with the Legend herself.