With society slowly beginning to open up after the peak of the coronavirus crisis, Elina Svitolina, Elise Mertens and Iga Swiatek have been back hitting.

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the WTA stars itching to get back into competitive action following the unscheduled break in the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown measures in many parts of the world are beginning to ease and that is allowing players to get back out on court – some for the first time in two months.

Although the suspension of the Tour has recently been extended, the opportunity to get out and practice is a luxury that has been appreciated by many stars.

Elina Svitolina, Elise Mertens and Iga Swiatek are among those to have expressed their pleasure at having the opportunity to play again.

Didn’t miss the pain pretty much everywhere 😅, BUT did missed the feeling of hitting the ball 💥 pic.twitter.com/XQdlgB0qLy — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) May 18, 2020

Tennis court, good weather. All I need ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/Ec2CZPKetp — Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) May 18, 2020

🌦Dobrze zmienić otoczenie po prawie dwóch miesiącach w Warszawie. I dobrze zagrać trening w deszczu jak za dawnych czasów.

🌦Changing perspectives in #gdynia after almost two months at home. Also, missed playing in the rain like I used to in the old days#givesyouwings pic.twitter.com/TytLIFNJN1 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) May 17, 2020

Alexandra Dulgheru was also playing over the weekend, and the former Top 30 player highlighted the players’ determination to overcome the current crisis.

Virus... This thing is loaded! 😱☠️😈

It feels good to be back on court! 🎾@WTA pic.twitter.com/zOxAnDJxBI — Alexandra Dulgheru (@AlexDulgheru) May 17, 2020

While some have been playing in humble surroundings, the French contingent of Kristina Mladenovic, Chloe Paquet and Amandine Hesse had the opportunity to return to Roland Garros.

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, has had to improvise to return to the Grand Slam stage.

Improvising is exactly what Mihaela Buzarnescu has been doing during lockdown, as she highlighted to her fans on Twitter.

I want to dedicate this post to my bed who has been a real hero and the best tennis partner during quarantine 😅 #tennisathome #mikiwta #mikibuzarnescu pic.twitter.com/kEJ7v1u5YX — Mihaela Buzarnescu (@MikiBuzarnescu) May 16, 2020

Simona Halep’s coach, Darren Cahill, is still having withdrawal symptoms from the game, however.

Garbiñe Muguruza has been enjoying the freedom to get out and about a little more but has also been putting the hours in at the gym.

Monday attitude 💪 😉

Actitud de lunes 💪 😊 pic.twitter.com/abWPK5OqHT — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) May 18, 2020

And finally, Coco Gauff might just have found a new hobby.

I flew a kite for the first time today and it was really fun. Just wanted to tell you guys that. Ok bye — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 18, 2020