There is light at the end of the tunnel for the WTA stars itching to get back into competitive action following the unscheduled break in the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown measures in many parts of the world are beginning to ease and that is allowing players to get back out on court – some for the first time in two months.

Although the suspension of the Tour has recently been extended, the opportunity to get out and practice is a luxury that has been appreciated by many stars.

Elina Svitolina, Elise Mertens and Iga Swiatek are among those to have expressed their pleasure at having the opportunity to play again.

Alexandra Dulgheru was also playing over the weekend, and the former Top 30 player highlighted the players’ determination to overcome the current crisis.

While some have been playing in humble surroundings, the French contingent of Kristina Mladenovic, Chloe Paquet and Amandine Hesse had the opportunity to return to Roland Garros.

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, has had to improvise to return to the Grand Slam stage.

Improvising is exactly what Mihaela Buzarnescu has been doing during lockdown, as she highlighted to her fans on Twitter.

Simona Halep’s coach, Darren Cahill, is still having withdrawal symptoms from the game, however.

Garbiñe Muguruza has been enjoying the freedom to get out and about a little more but has also been putting the hours in at the gym.

And finally, Coco Gauff might just have found a new hobby.

