Madison Keys celebrated the second annual Kindness Wins Day on Friday with the entire tennis family, encouraging everyone around the tennis world and beyond to spread a bit more positivity. 

Created by Keys’ and her eponymous foundation, the goal of Kindness Wins Day is to celebrate moments of kindness - big or small - and honor the people who make our lives a little brighter. It’s all a part of Keys’ mission to stop online bullying by teaching kindness, and drowning out the negativity with a flood of uplifting messages. 

“What I envision is that someone could just follow our social channel and it's basically all day just flooded with happiness,” Keys told WTA Insider in an interview.

“We all follow social media accounts that are just feel-good accounts. I would very much love for our foundation to be one of those accounts.”

Canadian icons Gretzky and Nash on Bianca Andreescu

Keys kicked things off with a few feel-good posts of her own, saluting all essential workers including those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

She also had a special shoutout for the Volvo Car Open staff in Charleston, where she had planned to hold her first Kindness Wins Foundation event. 

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbiñe Muguruza joined in: “I would like to shout out all my ATP and WTA colleagues! Looking forward to see you all again soon on tour!” 

“With so much division and vitriol in the world today, #KindnessWinsDay is something to celebrate,” said WTA co-founder and Legend Billie Jean King. “Great work Madison!” 

Paralympic rower and cross-country skier Oksana Masters joined the conversation as well, posting a message for her mom.

Meanwhile, Alpine skier Mikaela Shriffin, a Kindness Wins Foundation ambassador, dedicated her own post to Oksana. 

“I want to recognize essential workers... for everything you've done during this tough time, keeping our families safe and healthy,” said South African tennis player Kevin Anderson.

It was a sentiment echoed by his fellow ATP star Marin Cilic: "Now more than ever we are aware of how a little kindness goes a long way."

“You are an exceptional example of what it means to be kind,” said Irina Falconi in a message to Madison herself. “Thank you for showing kindness every single day!” 

World No.12 Petra Kvitova also had a message for Madison: