Madison Keys rallied the tennis community and beyond in an uplifting social media celebration on Kindness Wins Day.

Madison Keys celebrated the second annual Kindness Wins Day on Friday with the entire tennis family, encouraging everyone around the tennis world and beyond to spread a bit more positivity.

Created by Keys’ and her eponymous foundation, the goal of Kindness Wins Day is to celebrate moments of kindness - big or small - and honor the people who make our lives a little brighter. It’s all a part of Keys’ mission to stop online bullying by teaching kindness, and drowning out the negativity with a flood of uplifting messages.

Read more: Madison Keys takes her message to the masses on Kindness Wins Day

“What I envision is that someone could just follow our social channel and it's basically all day just flooded with happiness,” Keys told WTA Insider in an interview.

“We all follow social media accounts that are just feel-good accounts. I would very much love for our foundation to be one of those accounts.”

Canadian icons Gretzky and Nash on Bianca Andreescu

Keys kicked things off with a few feel-good posts of her own, saluting all essential workers including those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

To all of you who stepped up in our world’s time of need, is thank you even enough? Your kindness, compassion and dedication to your jobs and us is something that deserves all of our kindness in return every day. 🙏🏽#KindnessWinsDay pic.twitter.com/oU12QyMruW — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) May 22, 2020

She also had a special shoutout for the Volvo Car Open staff in Charleston, where she had planned to hold her first Kindness Wins Foundation event.

I always get asked what my favorite tournament is. My answer always includes Charleston! 💚 Our 1st ever @KindnessWinsFnd event was supposed to be there in April, but we had to cancel it. I never got to properly thank 3 women who would have made it possible... #KindnessWinsDay pic.twitter.com/wNfXc6JpyE — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) May 22, 2020

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbiñe Muguruza joined in: “I would like to shout out all my ATP and WTA colleagues! Looking forward to see you all again soon on tour!”

This #KindnessWinsDay I would like to shout out all my @WTA and @ATP colleagues! Looking forward to see you all again soon on tour!



Thanks @Madison_Keys for this great iniciative. We all win when kindness wins. pic.twitter.com/aqIJgc8GPA — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) May 22, 2020

“With so much division and vitriol in the world today, #KindnessWinsDay is something to celebrate,” said WTA co-founder and Legend Billie Jean King. “Great work Madison!”

With so much division & vitriol in the world today, #KindnessWinsDay is something to celebrate. Great work @Madison_Keys!



There are so many people that deserve gratitude. Today we should recognize the healthcare heroes who are working to keep people safe & healthy.



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/GvRJLx3owo — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 23, 2020

Read more: Gretzky: 'We couldn't have a better national hero than Bianca'

Paralympic rower and cross-country skier Oksana Masters joined the conversation as well, posting a message for her mom.

In honor of #KindnessWinsDay I want to give a special “call out” to my mom. Thank you for teaching me the #1 lesson of always being kind & compassionate towards others. Your Kindness gave me life. It’s time to share the power of kindness w/ the world, especially now. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/TC6sVPK5qP — Oksana Masters (@OksanaMasters) May 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Alpine skier Mikaela Shriffin, a Kindness Wins Foundation ambassador, dedicated her own post to Oksana.

I’d be remiss to not recognize @OksanaMasters on @KindnessWinsFnd’s #KindnessWinsDay. Watching Oksana’s recent piece by @PlayersTribune really struck a chord with me, along with so many other people. After everything she has gone through to get to this point in...(cont. below) pic.twitter.com/4DjDyqBmVQ — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) May 22, 2020

“I want to recognize essential workers... for everything you've done during this tough time, keeping our families safe and healthy,” said South African tennis player Kevin Anderson.

I love the initiative #KindnessWinsDay. There are so many people we can recognize for the good they do. I want to recognize essential workers in @citydelraybeach & back home in Johannesburg for everything you've done during this tough time, keeping our families safe & healthy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VodmVGh8Zk — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) May 22, 2020

It was a sentiment echoed by his fellow ATP star Marin Cilic: "Now more than ever we are aware of how a little kindness goes a long way."

Now more than ever we are aware of how a little kindness goes a long way. This #KindnessWinsDay I want to thank all the healthcare professionals, essential workers &all the ppl who have found ways to do small acts of kindness in their daily lives. We all win when kindness wins.😊 pic.twitter.com/egjFMR5Wlt — Marin Cilic (@cilic_marin) May 22, 2020

Read more: Clijsters: 'I want to keep going and see what I can get out of myself'

“You are an exceptional example of what it means to be kind,” said Irina Falconi in a message to Madison herself. “Thank you for showing kindness every single day!”

dropped the ball w posting yesterday but wanted to dedicate a tweet to @Madison_Keys you are an exceptional example of what it means to be kind. thank you for showing kindness every single day! 💕 #KindnessWinsDay — Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) May 23, 2020

World No.12 Petra Kvitova also had a message for Madison: