In honor of the 20th anniversary of Venus Williams' first Wimbledon title, Serena Williams narrated a special video tribute produced by the tournament to celebrate.

In the year 2000, a 20-year-old Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport to win her first Grand Slam title, and the first of her five singles titles at the All-England Club.

Without a Wimbledon to be played this year, the tournament is honoring the 20th anniversary of her historic victory with a special video tribute.

To mark the occasion, Wimbledon released "Dare to Dream," a short film which traces the American's steps to her maiden major, narrated by Venus' sister Serena Williams.

"When we were girls, Venus always went first. Big sisters have a way of being leaders, and she was my guiding light," Serena begins, alongside clips of the sisters training on the public courts of Compton, Calif. in 1992.

"We made a big splash when we arrived on tour. The sport had never seen sisters or players like us. We played the only kind of tennis we knew: smart, powerful, unforgiving.

"I dreamed always of winning the US Open, but for Venus, it was Wimbledon... When I achieved my dream in [New York in] 1999, my sister watched with pride, but the year 2000 would be her turn."

The film also includes interviews with the sisters' father Richard, who shared the dreams of his daughters, and archived interview footage with Venus from her early Wimbledon campaigns.

Serena proceeds to offer commentary on Venus' 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 quarterfinal victory over Martina Hingis, Venus' first-ever win over the Swiss, to reach her first Wimbledon semifinal; the sisters' meeting in the semifinals, won by Venus, 6-2, 7-6(3); and her 6-3, 7-6(3) championship victory over Davenport.

In addition to Venus' first Grand Slam title, the sisters also teamed up to win the doubles title in 2000, their third Slam as a team and first at Wimbledon.

Watch the full video from the Wimbledon YouTube channel below!