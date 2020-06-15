Even without Wimbledon, there are plenty of new all-white tennis outfits to choose from this summer. Check out the ones your favorite players might have worn at the All England Club.

In April, tennis fans all over the globe were left disappointed when it was announced that Wimbledon would definitely not happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis apparel companies made no official releases for would-be Wimbledon, but there are a number of new white outfits that would have been perfect for the Championships, so Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will present the styles that could have graced the most prestigious grass courts in 2020.

Photo by Wimbledon/Instagram

Even during this unprecedented standstill in the tennis world, Serena Williams gives no signs of stopping and that includes her Grand Slam attire.

As Wimbledon launched a social media project that invited people to recreate the tournament this year by sending them their favorite traditions and moments using the hashtag #WimbledonRecreated, the American shook the tennis clothing scene yet again by demonstrating a serve in her backyard while wearing a sparkly asymmetrical sleeve catsuit, paired with a white visor and Nike shoes.

Photo by Tennis Warehouse/Nike

Maria Sharapova is such a tennis fashion icon that even now that she’s retired there are as many as two dresses from her Nike line that could have been her options for Wimbledon. First we have the above-shown white version of her Paris dress, which again raises the bar of sophistication when it comes to sportswear. The Nike Fall Maria London Dress blends the beauty of lace with the breathability of mesh, while the dominant sateen waist creates an elegant finish that makes this design almost as graceful as a wedding gown.

Photo by Nike/Tennis Warehouse

The second Nike Fall London Maria Dress plays with asymmetrical pleats that continue from shoulder to waist and into the skirt. The breathable garment merges a simple silhouette with lightweight mesh on the upper back, across the right shoulder and in the side pleat to assist temperature regulation, alongside a triangular cutout on the back.

Photo by Tennis Warehouse/Nike

The majority of Nike ladies would have worn this NikeCourt Fall London Tank, a classic top with ribbed V-neck collar and ribbed armholes, unique for its striped effect that comes from alternating shiny and matte yarns, and the NikeCourt Fall London Skirt, a lightweight woven nylon design featuring mesh side pleats that provide optimum comfort as players run, serve and slide.

Photo by Tennis Warehouse/Adidas

Adidas offers this Game Set Y-Back Tank and Skort, both equipped with moisture-absorbing AEROREADY technology to ensure dryness and comfort. Moreover, the entire outfit is made with recycled polyester to save resources and decrease emissions. The slim-fitted tank features two-tone elastic Y-back tank straps, while the mesh-hem skirt comes with attached shortie.

Photo by Tennis Warehouse/Fila

Fila is delivering the Line Call collection. The centerpiece is the Fila Line Call Dress, a crisp white racerback design with illusion mesh on the back yoke.

Photo by Tennis Warehouse/Fila

There is also a possibility to combine different tank and skirt styles, for example this Fila Line Call Racer Tank, featuring sheer mesh overlay on the back, and the Fila Line Call A-Skirt, whose illusion mesh paneling makes the design light and airy.

Photo by Tennis Warehouse/Asics

If we had Wimbledon this fortnight, Asics-sponsored players would most probably wear the Summer Elite Dress or the above-shown Asics Summer Elite Tank and Skirt, superior performance looks featuring strategically mapped mesh sections and sophisticated gold touches.

But even without Wimbledon, we have plenty of new all-white tennis outfits to choose from this summer. Mesh, cutouts, pleats, interesting textures, lightweight fabrics and quick-drying properties continue to define the WTA fashion when innovative prints and vibrant color combinations don’t play a center role.