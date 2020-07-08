After hearing of a fan fundraising for essential medical equipment by selling signed memorabilia, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard stepped in.

Eugenie Bouchard made heart-warming donation to a fan after reading on Twitter that she was ready to sell merchandise signed by the 2014 Wimbledon finalist in order to buy hearing aids.

Over the weekend, a post on the social media site appeared from Morgan Jamie (@booscott10), who was trying to fundraise for the essential equipment. She was selling a prize pack that she had previously won in a contest, which included a T-shirt, a cap and a postcard.

But rather than see a supporter lose her prized memorabilia, Bouchard moved quickly to help her fan.

i’ll get your hearing aids 😊 please don’t sell this! dm me! https://t.co/bd24e1m239 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 5, 2020

In a subsequent post, the former WTA World No.5 explained the origins of her signature, revealing that she had created it when she was just a kid.

i created my autograph at 9 yrs old in case i ever became famous, on those paper place mats at restaurants. haven’t changed it since. a tennis ball inside the ‘g’ https://t.co/pw33EFwaVP — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, both Petra Kvitova and Ana Ivanovic started the week on a positive note, while Elina Svitolina enjoyed a romantic trip to an Italian restaurant with boyfriend Gael Monfils.

When life gives you oranges... take the advantage to sit down and get your picture taken 😉

Enjoy the new week!

X Ana pic.twitter.com/WMlfwKNb7z — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) July 6, 2020

Monday mood. Starting off the week with a smile 😀 pic.twitter.com/fxKzW2tydU — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 6, 2020

This Italian food makes you really romantic 🍝 https://t.co/LgzltBslv4 — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) July 5, 2020

Wimbledon memories continue to flow, despite The Championships being cancelled for the year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Among those to post was 2013 champion Marion Bartoli, while British No.3 Harriet Dart showed off some snaps from her childhood and Johanna Konta showed off her dance moves.

#Goosebumps

On this day 7 years back, my life changed forever. I made my childhood dream a reality

Today, 7 years later, I am the happiest I have ever been!! I have the most loving, caring, sweet husband @yahya_boumediene by my side and our little daughter growing inside me. pic.twitter.com/FjEgo3lD3x — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) July 6, 2020

Carla Suárez Navarro, meanwhile, may have retirement on the horizon, but that’s not stopping her putting the hours in on the court.

Different summer, same effort. Working on my game until the last day. Stay safe, everyone! ☀️🤗 pic.twitter.com/kufTvUPWY4 — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) July 6, 2020

Elsewhere, WTA Community Ambassador Judy Murray highlighted some good work being done in her own backyard to restore some dilapidated courts to their former glory.

Local players trying to resurrect the derelict public courts in Bridge of Allan so locals can play this summer. Great job @Joesgill @rosiesterk Anna Sterk and Ruaridh Fraser. @StirObserver @StirlingCouncil #BridgeofAllanCommunityCouncil pic.twitter.com/nTC7ewcrRb — judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 5, 2020