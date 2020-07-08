Eugenie Bouchard made heart-warming donation to a fan after reading on Twitter that she was ready to sell merchandise signed by the 2014 Wimbledon finalist in order to buy hearing aids.

Over the weekend, a post on the social media site appeared from Morgan Jamie (@booscott10), who was trying to fundraise for the essential equipment. She was selling a prize pack that she had previously won in a contest, which included a T-shirt, a cap and a postcard.

But rather than see a supporter lose her prized memorabilia, Bouchard moved quickly to help her fan.

In a subsequent post, the former WTA World No.5 explained the origins of her signature, revealing that she had created it when she was just a kid.

Meanwhile, both Petra Kvitova and Ana Ivanovic started the week on a positive note, while Elina Svitolina enjoyed a romantic trip to an Italian restaurant with boyfriend Gael Monfils.

Wimbledon memories continue to flow, despite The Championships being cancelled for the year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Among those to post was 2013 champion Marion Bartoli, while British No.3 Harriet Dart showed off some snaps from her childhood and Johanna Konta showed off her dance moves.

Carla Suárez Navarro, meanwhile, may have retirement on the horizon, but that’s not stopping her putting the hours in on the court.

Elsewhere, WTA Community Ambassador Judy Murray highlighted some good work being done in her own backyard to restore some dilapidated courts to their former glory.

'I had a momentum shift' - Johanna Konta on her 2019 Rome SF win

