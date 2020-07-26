All the best tweets from the stars of the WTA.

Congratulations to France's Mary Pierce, receiving the official certification of her status as Olympian. A three-time competitor at the Games, she reached the quarterfinals in 2004.

Earlier this year, I was honored to receive the official Olympian certification of OLY for my @Olympics achievements from the IOC and President Thomas Bach. Today would have been the first day of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but I know we are all looking forward to 2021! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZDlYTxv9eE — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) July 24, 2020

Naomi Osaka is supporting her fellow athletes in the WNBA - celebrating this season's tip-off with the league's signature orange hoodie.

Julia Goerges is enjoying the outdoors.

So is Johanna Konta - along with her very cute dogs.

Just me and my boys 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/j3FlcrqMfp — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 23, 2020

And so is Eugenie Bouchard, who's saddling up.

day off at the greenbrier 😌 pic.twitter.com/6ZpDZwQpoy — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 23, 2020

Elise Mertens is deep into clay-court practice.

The Clay Court Grind 💨 pic.twitter.com/Fl7JbupgUr — Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) July 25, 2020

Iga Swiatek is working hard on the hard court.

🎾You will never be always motivated so you must learn to be disciplined...🎾#tiredandthentired pic.twitter.com/lPl3s1Kmwh — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 25, 2020

Looks like she might envy Danka Kovinic, who after a busy week is taking a nap. Yes, really.

That’s how our TEAM BUILDING looks like (before match) 😂😂 -yes, I can fall asleep literally anywhere 😴 pic.twitter.com/7dNQjJlKMf — Kovinić Danka (@DankaKovinic) July 23, 2020