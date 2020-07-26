Congratulations to France's Mary Pierce, receiving the official certification of her status as Olympian. A three-time competitor at the Games, she reached the quarterfinals in 2004.

Naomi Osaka is supporting her fellow athletes in the WNBA - celebrating this season's tip-off with the league's signature orange hoodie.

Julia Goerges is enjoying the outdoors.

So is Johanna Konta - along with her very cute dogs.

And so is Eugenie Bouchard, who's saddling up.

Elise Mertens is deep into clay-court practice.

Iga Swiatek is working hard on the hard court.

Looks like she might envy Danka Kovinic, who after a busy week is taking a nap. Yes, really.

Stay Connected Fan Mail: Sofia Kenin

Player Q&A