Samantha Stosur is excited to be back on the road next year with her partner and their new daughter Genevieve.

Samantha Stosur has dismissed any talk of retirement - and says her new baby daughter will improve life on tour immeasurably.

The Australian and her partner Liz welcomed baby Genevieve last month, and although she has confirmed she will take the rest of the year off to spend time with her family, the trio are looking forward to returning to traveling the world.

READ: Stosur announces birth of daughter

"[It will] probably help relax me a little bit more as well because there is something bigger and essentially more important than that one tennis match that you've just played," the former Doubles World No.1 told Tennis Australia.

"So I'm actually looking forward to that prospect and being able to play, do my job, come home or if we're on the road traveling…and enjoy all those moments with her because I think that's something that's going to be very, very special."

The three of them are currently at home in Melbourne, and, in accordance with the area's lockdown laws, have not been able to see family and friends.

"I would never had thought it could have worked out the way it has in the end, for me to be home in the lead-up [to the birth due to the global pandemic]," Stosur added.

"Now you've got to think about your family, not just yourself with these decisions, and I think this is the best way for me to spend the next six months, is to be at home and be with her."

Aussie Tennis star Sam Stosur has opened up on becoming a mother. #9Today pic.twitter.com/jXByqC1XNX — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 25, 2020

The former US Open champion says that time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic has given her time to think about her achievements so far, and what she still wants to do.

"This time will give an opportunity for myself and probably any player out there to reflect and think, 'Oh, OK, well yeah, that was pretty damn good' or 'That was good and I want to do better'," she explained.

"So...you kind of go through [your memories] and you can enjoy it."