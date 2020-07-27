Many WTA stars past and present, including Barbora Strycova and Billie Jean King, have posted in the Women Supporting Women challenge with positive messages.

The campaign was conceived as a way for women to show off their appreciation for other women, using the hashtags #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen.

Women from all over the world, both famous and everyday, have been posting black and white selfies of themselves with positive messages about the importance of supporting other women, and nominating others to do likewise.

The world of tennis has embraced this opportunity, with Wimbledon semifinalist Strycova among the stars of the modern day to have posted so far while renowned equal rights campaigner King, who won 12 majors during her career, also took the chance to post.

“Each person is an influencer. Use your platform for good. Show up. Stand up. Speak out,” the six-time Wimbledon champion said.

Latisha Chan was another to take her chance to thank the women in her life.

“I’ve been grown up and inspired by many amazing women in my life, and now I have become one of them, to make more impact to the other girls who’s looking up to us, and together we can do incredible things to let the world to see not just our beauty, but our strongness as well,” the former WTA doubles No.1 said.

Jelena Dokic, who reached a career-high ranking of WTA World No.4 in 2002, also posted an inspiring message.

“#WomenSupportingWomen is one of the most beautiful, strong, incredible, inspiring and empowering things we as women can do,” the 2001 French Open doubles runner-up said.

“We are the most powerful, incredible and amazing community in the world. So let’s support each other and bring out the best in each other. We are stronger together. So here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Here are a selection of the other posts made by WTA stars: