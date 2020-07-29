Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and former doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza hosted virtual workout sessions as a part of the Summer Festival of Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences.

While Japanese star Naomi Osaka will have to wait another year to represent her country in the Tokyo Olympics on home soil, the spirit of the Games was alive and well for the two-time Grand Slam champion on Tuesday.

The former World No.1 and her fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura hosted a virtual workout session for 10 guests as a part of the Summer Festival of Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences, a curated program of activities hosted by athletes and presented by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Worldwide Olympic Partner Airbnb.

The workout was tailor specifically for participants to be able to complete at home, inspired by the former World No.1's training regiment during the tou's hiatus. Earlier this week, Osaka told People magazine about what the experience would look like for both those who purchased access and others who followed along on a live YouTube stream.

"It’s modeled after workouts that I have been doing during my training block," she said. "Usually, I train one muscle group or area during a gym session but for the experience, we will be training the whole body and going through my warm-up and cool-down process.

"As a tennis player, there is no one muscle group that is more important than the other because it’s such a physical sport and we use our whole bodies."

In the live session, the Japanese No.1 took questions from participants and revealed how she stayed motivated while working out during lockdown, and her excitement about representing Japan in the rescheduled Games.

Also taking part in the event in a separate live session was India's Sania Mirza, a three-time Olympian who placed fourth in the mixed doubles event with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in 2016.

The Indian superstar took participants through some of the training exercises that helped her able to get back into shape after the 2018 birth of her son, Izhaan, and revealed that she's also motivated to earn a place at the rescheduled Olympics next year in pursuit of a medal.