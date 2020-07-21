Even without tournaments, the WTA fashion scene continues to be dynamic and colorful on the exhibition courts this summer. Check out the best on-court outfits, and preview new collections that will debut in August.

Even with all tournaments suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the WTA fashion scene continues to be dynamic and colorful. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will show us her favorite outfits from exhibitions that took place in July and also new collections that we will see on the courts when the regular schedule resumes in August.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

A sun-kissed yellow with ocean blue accents is always a fashion do for the summer. Yonex’ new tank features a lovely striped block on the back and contrasting navy piping, while the matching skirt stands out with its bi-color pleated hem. Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova wore this outfit on her way to winning the second leg of the Bett1 Aces non-WTA exhibition tournament in Germany in July.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Petra Kvitova reached two finals at the Bett 1 Aces event, looking lovely in the Nike Summer Paris Dress and Nike Summer Paris Jacket. The outfit photographed exceptionally well against a bright blue Berlin sky as the Czech was arriving at a unique singles-only court set up inside the historic Berlin Tempelhof Airport hangar.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

The dress offers superior ventilation through mesh at the neckline and a keyhole cutout on the back. The jacket is equipped with Dri-FIT sweat-wicking technology, while elastic on the cuffs and waistband provides a snug fit and ensures comfort as you move by keeping the jacket in place.

Living in Florida, Venus Williams puts sun protection and temperature regulation as top priority in her EleVen designs. The American’s activewear brand is proud of employing four special technologies -- Diamond Fuze, Four-Way Stretch, Pro-Dri and Ozone -- ensuring good evaporation of sweat, prevention of bad odors, UV protection and all-over stretch that retains its shape. The latest Bold collection contrasts hibiscus and baja blue tones with a playful camouflage print.

The Instagram photo above shows the seven-time Grand Slam champion in the EleVen Race Day Tank, featuring a black mesh pleat on the back, and the Stellar Skirt, an asymetric faux wrap design with exposed leg compression shortie.

Photo by Fila

Fila is refreshing tennis courts this summer with the Top Spin collection. Just like with this spring’s 30 Love range dominated by coral tones, flowers and bows, Fila once again stepped out of the comfort zone with a vibrant collection that teams kaleidoscopic color play with athlete-beloved upgrades.

Sofia Kenin is seen here sporting the Fila Top Spin Racerback Tank, that stands out with its bold tie-dye front panel and matching piping at the neckline and armholes, and the Fila Tiered Skort in a dynamic, eye-catching print.

Photo by Fila

Fila’s most popular performance tennis shoe ever, the Axilus 2 Energized, is also available in a brand-new, tie-dye colorway.

Photo by Head

Even though Maria Sharapova retired months ago, it feels like her fashion impact on the WTA courts will stay strong for decades. Head has just released a new tennis racquet bag collection in the Sharapova line -- the tote, court and combi models updated in the charcoal and peach colorway.

Each bag is made from premium, durable materials. Blending performance and style, these bags offer enough room for tennis racquets (the two bigger models also offer CCT+ protection to safeguard your equipment from extreme elements), adjustable shoulder straps and handy accessory pockets.

With the WTA season resuming in August, we can expect to see many more tennis fashion launches soon, especially in the period leading up to the US Open. We’ll keep you updated.