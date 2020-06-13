Former World No.3 Gabriela Sabatini is supporting a cause that will provide essential items for millions of Argentina’s most vulnerable residents.

Despite being an ocean away from her beloved Argentina, retired great Gabriela Sabatini is still showing solidarity for her home country amid the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sabatini, a former US Open champion, has lent her platform in support of Seamos Uno (Spanish for “Let us be one”), an organization seeking to meet the essential needs of four million of Argentina’s most vulnerable residents.

“I’m not in Argentina right now, I’m quite far away, but I’m staying really connected and I’m following all the news about what’s going on,” Sabatini told Argentine news program Telefe Noticias, speaking from her home in Switzerland.

“What’s so difficult is that this is a tough moment not just for Argentina, it’s worldwide. But it affects the countries that were already struggling even more. That’s why this project is so important.”

Por cada caja ($1000) que dones tenés una chance en un sorteo semanal para compartir una charla virtual con algunos de nosotros junto a otros 20 ganadores.

Más cajas, más chances! Sumáte en https://t.co/JkhxEmHlUU. Gracias! pic.twitter.com/Ro2Jq1gD1t — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) June 27, 2020

According to their website, the Seamos Uno project has brought together “religious, social and business people, entities and organizations that, coordinated with the State want to help the most vulnerable sectors of society” during the the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization will put together and distribute one million boxes full of essential items, including food for one week for a family as well as cleaning supplies.

Anyone can contribute by donating a box, and for every box donated they will get a chance to win a virtual meet and greet with some of Argentina's biggest celebrities from across the entertainment and sports worlds, including Manu Ginobili, Ricardo Darín, Laura Catena, Diego Schwartzman, Diego Torres, Javier Mascherano, Adolfo Cambiaso, and Sabatini herself.

“I love my country more than anything in the world, and it hurts to see the people struggling,” Sabatini added. “I have all of my friends and family there, so I’m worried about what’s going to happen next.

“I really think that Argentina is strong, and that all of us together are going to get through this. We need to really give our all to projects like this - anyone, from whatever they can spare, can contribute.”

Click here to learn more about Seamos Uno and find out how to contribute. Follow the WTA 4 Love campaign to learn more about how the tennis community is coming together during the COVID-19 pandemic.