All the best posts from WTA stars this week.

No wonder Bibiane Schoofs is smiling. She's in Italy and all set for the start of the Ladies Open Palermo.

Daria Kasatkina is beaming too - even if the weather is a touch too hot for her.

First hit on the tournament feels hot🥵 #DD pic.twitter.com/yKVPXHBckG — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) July 31, 2020

Game face for Garbiñe Muguruza.

Not on a court, but behind a desk - Chris Evert is still working hard...and what an incredible view.

It's date night for Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee.

Dinner date with a view ☺️😍 pic.twitter.com/tno6ENDIuk — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 31, 2020

Many congratulations to the newly-engaged Alexa Guarachi!

And Serena Williams has launched an amazing new initiative to provide face masks to children, along with educational materials about them - meaning they can get back to school safely in the fall.