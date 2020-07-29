No wonder Bibiane Schoofs is smiling. She's in Italy and all set for the start of the Ladies Open Palermo.

Daria Kasatkina is beaming too - even if the weather is a touch too hot for her.

Game face for Garbiñe Muguruza.

Not on a court, but behind a desk - Chris Evert is still working hard...and what an incredible view.

It's date night for Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee.

Many congratulations to the newly-engaged Alexa Guarachi!

And Serena Williams has launched an amazing new initiative to provide face masks to children, along with educational materials about them - meaning they can get back to school safely in the fall.

