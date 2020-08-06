No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit had to come back from a set down to escape Laura Siegemund and reach the quarterfinals at the Palermo Ladies Open.

PALERMO, Italy - No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit booked her spot into the quarterfinals at the Palermo Ladies Open after an intriguing clash against Germany’s Laura Siegemund.

Kontaveit had to battle back as Siegemund powered her way to the first set, but the Estonian raised her level in the second and third sets to dodge the upset, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 after two hours and 20 minutes.

Read more: Cocciaretto stuns Vekic to reach maiden quarterfinal in Palermo

It’s the third quarterfinal of the season for Kontaveit, who had reached the last eight at the Australian Open and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships before the tour’s five-month break.

The No.4️⃣ seed moves 🔛



Anett Kontaveit took the match over Siegemund, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.#PLO20 pic.twitter.com/PJeSoDpJ28 — wta (@WTA) August 6, 2020

Wildcard Elisabetta Cocciaretto awaits Kontaveit in the next round. The 19-year-old Italian is into her first WTA quarterfinal, becoming the youngest player from her country to reach that stage of a tournament since Sara Errani in Budapest run in 2006.

2020 Palermo Shot of the Day: Cocciaretto's fabulous get

More to follow...