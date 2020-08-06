Top seed Petra Martic had to dig deep to turn around a set deficit against qualifier Liudmila Samsonova and reach the quarterfinals at the Palermo Ladies Open.

PALERMO, Italy - Top seed Petra Martic had to dig deep to turn around a set deficit against qualifier Liudmila Samsonova and reach the quarterfinals at the Palermo Ladies Open.

Martic needed a few games to find her rhythm against the 21-year-old Russian Samsonova, ranked World No.117. Martic rallied after narrowly dropping the first set, and raised her level to complete the comeback, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

An ace and a smile 😀



Petra Martic defeats Samsonova, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.#PLO20 pic.twitter.com/6nAreO0ybU — wta (@WTA) August 6, 2020

She’ll have to face another qualifier in the next round as Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich awaits in the quarterfinals. Currently ranked World No.50, but once climbing as high as No.30, Sasnovich had to battle through qualifying before ending Jasmine Paolini’s run in straight sets to advance.

