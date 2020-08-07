Top seed Petra Martic booked a spot in her second semifinal of the season with a tight two-set victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Palermo.

PALERMO, Italy - Top seed Petra Martic edged qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Friday's opening singles match, 7-6(5), 7-6(3), to become the first player through to the semifinals at the 31st Palermo Ladies' Open.

The World No.15's path to the final four was not without adversity, as she was pushed all the way in a tight two-setter against the former World No.30 in two hours and 18 minutes.

Martic rallied from a break down in the first set and needed four match points to ultimately seal victory, as she twice served for the match before sealing it in a second tiebreak.

In all, the high-quality affair saw both players produce far more winners than unforced errors, as Martic racked up 54 winners to 23 unforced, while Sasnovich recorded 45 winners to 28 errors.

"Overall, it was a good fight. I knew she wasn't going to give up until the match was over, and that's what she proved once again," Martic said on-court after the match.

"I think today was better than yesterday. There are some things that I was happy with, some things that I'm not really happy with... but I'm really just happy that I managed to win this match in two sets."

It took two tiebreaks 💪



Top seed Petra Martic is through to the #PLO20 semifinal by claiming it 7-6(5), 7-6(3) over Sasnovich. pic.twitter.com/L8Yquaj0MA — wta (@WTA) August 7, 2020

The first player to win a set against Sasnovich in the Belarusian's six matches this week, Martic trailed 5-4 in the opener after the first eight games went with serve, but broke Sasnovich before she could earn a set point.

The Croatian No.1 stayed ahead from there, and though she saved three break points at 5-5 and could not convert her first set point in Sasnovich's ensuing service game, held off the Belarusian's complete comeback effort.

With the tiebreak finely poised at 5-5, after Martic had held leads of 4-2 and 5-3, a deep forehand that forced a Sasnovich error and an unreturned serve finally handed the top seed the set after nearly 75 minutes of play.

Martic seemed on course for an uncomplicated victory in the second set, as she won four of the first five games to build a 4-1 lead, breaking the World No.119 twice. Undaunted by the deficit, however, Sasnovich immediately got one of the breaks back, and stayed in touch in the set's late stages.

Trailing 40-15 at 5-4 with Martic serving, Sasnovich found some of her best tennis from her forehand side to save both match points, and later erased another after deuce before leveling the set at 5-5. Her second break of serve as she faced eliminated proved much less complicated, as she never allowed Martic a foothold and forced a tiebreak with a break to 15.

Nonetheless, the top seed again came through in the clutch as she moved ahead late in the second set tiebreak, winning five of the final six points to take victory.

More to come...