The WTA Tour has returned with a revised schedule for the continuation of the 2020 season. WTA Fantasy Tennis also resumes under a new provisional calendar, Tournament Challenge and prizing format.



Overview of updates:

1. Due to the cancellation of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen 2020, the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Challenge has been cancelled for 2020. For WTA Fantasy Tennis, this means:

- Tournament Challenge is now one swing.

- Additional tournaments will be added into the Tournament Challenge including WTA International events (except Palermo).

2. If any tournaments are added to the provisional calendar, they will be included in the Tournament Challenge.

3. Weekly tournament prizing will continue for tournament winners with signed tennis balls by their favorite WTA stars.

4. The Grand Prize will include a VIP trip experience for the Tournament Challenge winner.

5. Scoring points and gameplay will be the same format:

- Points earned reflect the actual ranking points in each tournament.

- Refer to the WTA Fantasy Official Rules for COVID-19 related player withdrawals.



For the full list of revised rules, please see WTA Fantasy Official Rules.

Click here to make your picks and start playing. Good luck!