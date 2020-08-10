No.3 seed Elise Mertens aims for her third quarterfinal of the season, while Simona Halep and Barbora Strycova pair up in doubles on the opening day of the Prague Open.

All courts start at 11:00 a.m.

CENTRE COURT

Final round qualifying -- Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) vs. Storm SANDERS (AUS)

Not Before 12:30 pm -- Opening Ceremony

followed by

[8] Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) vs. [WC] Eugenie BOUCHARD (CAN)

Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE) vs. [WC] Linda FRUHVIRTOVA (CZE)

Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) vs. [3] Elise MERTENS (BEL)

COURT 10

Final round qualifying -- Mayar SHERIF (EGY) vs. Leonie KUNG (SUI)

Not Before 12:30 pm

[4] Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) vs. Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU)

[1] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs. Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) / Laura Ioana PAAR (ROU)

After suitable rest

Simona HALEP (ROU) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs. Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) / Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS)

COURT 8

Final round qualifying -- Lesia TSURENKO (UKR) vs. Magdalena FRECH (POL)

Final round qualifying -- Tamara KORPATSCH (GER) vs. Elena-Gabriela RUSE (ROU)

[4] Monica NICULESCU (ROU) / Raluca OLARU (ROU) vs. Ulrikke EIKERI (NOR) / Elixane LECHEMIA (FRA)

Lidziya MAROZAVA (BLR) / Yana SIZIKOVA (RUS) vs. Ana BOGDAN (ROU) / Patricia Maria TIG (ROU)

MATCH POINTS

No.3 seed Elise Mertens is the highest-ranked singles player in action on Monday at the Prague Open. The World No.23 started the 2020 season with back-to-back quarterfinals at Shenzhen and Hobart. Her Hobart quarterfinal loss to Heather Watson is the longest WTA match of the season, running three hours and 33 minutes long.

WTA Doubles World No.2 Barbora Strycova is teaming with WTA Singles World No.2 Simona Halep this week in the doubles draw, and they kick off their partnership on Monday. Halep is seeking her first doubles match-win of the season after first-round losses in Adelaide and Dubai.

Missed these busy days on site ❤️🎾 pic.twitter.com/kFY9u6V4r8 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 9, 2020

No.4 seed Dayana Yastremska is coming off of a quarterfinal showing in Palermo last week, where she suffered a close loss to Italian No.1 Camila Giorgi after holding two match points. Yastremska’s standout result thus far in 2020 is a run to the final at Adelaide, beating Angelique Kerber, Donna Vekic and Aryna Sabalenka en route.

No.8 seed Veronika Kudermetova and wildcard Eugenie Bouchard will meet for the second time. Former World No.5 Bouchard defeated Kudermetova in straight sets in their previous encounter, which came on clay in the 2018 Gstaad quarterfinals.

✅ Central court tested by @Wimbledon finalist @geniebouchard 🤩

📷: TK SPARTA PRAHA / Pavel Lebeda pic.twitter.com/pwQSmNczaF — Prague Open 2020 (@tennispragueopn) August 6, 2020

Linda Fruhvirtova is making her main draw debut in Prague this week at 15 years, 105 days old. She is the second youngest player to play at the Prague event, behind only the Pliskova twins, who made their debut in 2007 at 15 years, 53 days old. As luck would have it, Fruhvirtova will face Kristyna Pliskova in the opening round on Monday.

Pliskova is the only former finalist in the field, having reached the championship match in 2017, beating Jelena Jankovic and Jelena Ostapenko on the way. Pliskova fell to Mona Barthel in the final that season.

So far, Pliskova has struck 93 aces in 10 tour-level matches in 2020, the third most among all WTA players. In 2019, Pliskova hit 334 aces in 39 main draw matches – the fifth most on the tour – while her sister Karolina led the tour with 488 aces in 67 matches.