Former finalist Kristyna Pliskova seeks a quarterfinal spot on home soil when she faces No.2 seed Petra Martic at the Prague Open on Wednesday. Simona Halep and Barbora Strycova will also hit the doubles court.

All courts start at 11:00 a.m.

CENTRE COURT

Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE) vs. [2] Petra MARTIC (CRO)

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) vs. Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) (to be finished 6-3 3-6 0-0)

[Q] Lesia TSURENKO (UKR) vs. Ana BOGDAN (ROU)

Camila GIORGI (ITA) vs. [3] Elise MERTENS (BEL)

After suitable rest

Lidziya MAROZAVA (BLR) / Yana SIZIKOVA (RUS) vs. Ana BOGDAN (ROU) / Patricia Maria TIG (ROU)

COURT 10

[WC] Miriam KOLODZIEJOVA (CZE) / Jesika MALECKOVA (CZE) vs. Rosalie VAN DER HOEK (NED) / Yanina WICKMAYER (BEL)

Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) vs. [Q] Mayar SHERIF (EGY) (to be finished 4-6 4-0)

Simona HALEP (ROU) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs. Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) / Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS)

After suitable rest

[1] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs. Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER) / Laura Ioana PAAR (ROU) (to be finished 6-4 3-6 0-0)

After suitable rest

Arantxa RUS (NED) / Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) vs. [3] Ellen PEREZ (AUS) / Storm SANDERS (AUS)

WEATHER

Sunshine expected all day. High temperature of 31 C/87 F.

MATCH POINTS

On Monday, No.2 seed Petra Martic returned to her career-high ranking of World No.14, following her semifinal showing at the Palermo Ladies Open last week.

Martic has now won 19 of her past 23 matches on clay, and made the quarterfinals or better in all six clay tournaments she has contested since 2018 Bucharest -- including her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at 2019 Roland Garros.

Martic will face 2017 Prague finalist Kristyna Pliskova. Pliskova, the only former tournament finalist in the field, is one of three Czechs remaining in the singles draw (alongside Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova).

Croatia's Martic has the head-to-head edge on Pliskova, having won their only previous encounter in three sets at 2014 Doha.

No.3 seed Elise Mertens takes a 1-0 head-to-head lead into her match with Camila Giorgi. Mertens defeated Giorgi in the Osaka quarterfinals last year, in straight sets.

Mertens is bidding to reach her third quarterfinal of the season – she reached the last eight in her first two tournaments of the year, at Shenzhen and Hobart.

Italian No.1 Giorgi posted a semifinal showing on home soil in Palermo last week. She saw her singles ranking rise from World No.89 to No.71 as a result.

Giorgi is playing in Prague for the fifth time in the past six years. She has reached the quarterfinals on three of her previous visits, including a semifinal run in 2018.

WTA Doubles World No.2 Barbora Strycova is teaming with WTA Singles World No.2 Simona Halep this week in the doubles draw, and they kick off their partnership on Wednesday, after their first-round match was postponed from Monday.

Halep is seeking her first doubles match-win of the season after first-round losses in Adelaide and Dubai.