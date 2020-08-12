Fourth seed Elise Mertens survived an arduous first set and a smoother second one to move past Camila Giorgi in the second round of the Prague Open.

The result, the Belgian's second win in as many meetings with Giorgi, marks her third last-eight run of 2020, having opened the season with quarterfinal showings in Shenzhen and Auckland, and showcased some of her finest grinding as she gradually took control after initially getting outgunned.

An arduous first set saw Giorgi race out of the blocks, slamming winners around the court as Mertens struggled to find her range - but inch by inch, the World No.23 clambered back into contention over the course of a set that featured 16 deuces in total.

For all of Giorgi's bold shotmaking, which garnered her 16 winners in the set, the Italian's unforced errors repeatedly prevented her from gaining scoreboard momentum. A point to go up 3-0 went begging as a forehand sailed long, and Giorgi also emerged on the wrong end of an eight-deuce mini-marathon in the seventh game to drop serve again, with her backhand in particular going awry. In total, the World No.71 would win just three of her 11 points to hold serve in the first set.

Giorgi's inconsistency on serve was also troublesome, oscillating between aces and double faults - often in the same game - and ultimately tallying five of the former and seven of the latter; Mertens, by contrast, was rock solid, winning 85% of the points behind her first delivery. The US Open quarterfinalist also saved her best for key points, essaying a fine dropshot-lob combination and outdoing Giorgi at net with a backhand pass to serve the set out.

With the first act under her belt, Mertens piled on the pressure as the second got under way, reducing her unforced error count from 15 to five to allow Giorgi even fewer chances. Phenomenal defence and a judicious switch-up to the slice enabled Mertens to capture her first break of the set for 2-1, and the 2019 Doha champion was clutch in protecting that lead as strong serving fended off four break-back points in the sixth game to move up 4-2.

By now, Giorgi's errors were coming rather too thick and fast, eventually totalling 40 to 20 winners - and frequently on both putative putaways and neutral rally balls. With those opportunities on the Mertens serve squandered, a handful of wild backhands from the Palermo semifinalist put her down a double break.

As she had all day, the 24-year-old was sharp when stepping up to the line. Two service winners, another backhand winner down the line and, on her first match point, a third ace sealed victory for Mertens - and a quarterfinal clash against either Tamara Zidansek or wildcard Eugenie Bouchard.