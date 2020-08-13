Jil Teichmann toppled No.5 seed Yulia Putintseva in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

LEXINGTON, KY, USA - Jil Teichmann pulled off a dominant performance to upset No.5 seed Yulia Putintseva in straight sets and reach the quarterfinals at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

Currently ranked World No.63, Swiss player Teichmann burst onto the scene last year when won her first two WTA titles in Prague and Palermo.

She chose to make her debut on the hardcourts of Lexington with an eye on the rankings as the tour returned to play following the five-month break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move paid off as Teichmann eased past Putintseva in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 in just under an hour and a half to book her first quarterfinal of the year.

2020 Lexington highlights: Teichmann unravels Putintseva

Teichmann took control of a see-saw first set that started with both players trading breaks, winning two games a piece as Teichmann jumped out to a 2-0 lead and Putintseva fighting her way back level. The Swiss player continued to apply the pressure, and was rewarded with another break of serve to lead 4-2.

The No.5-seeded Kazakh had three break opportunities to get them back on serve in the next game, but Teichmann held firm to thwart Putintseva and take a 5-2 lead. Teichmann closed out the set with another break to the Putintseva serve to make it four games in a row.

Putintseva, last year’s Nurnberg champion, looked set to make her comeback in the second set, holding serve under pressure and breaking to take a 2-1 lead. But her joy was short-lived as double faults and unforced errors plagued her next game, and she surrendered the break straight back.

Putintseva’s frustration grew as Teichmann reestablished her lead, comfortably reeling off the next five games in a row, and three double faults in the final game handed Teichmann the victory, 6-2, 6-2.

Teichmann awaits the winner of the all-American clash between Cici Bellis and Jessica Pegula.

