Top seed Simona Halep bids for her second title of 2020 against No.3 seed Elise Mertens at the Prague Open on Sunday.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT - 11:00 a.m. start

[4] Monica NICULESCU (ROU) / Raluca OLARU (ROU) vs [2] Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE)



Not Before 1:30 pm

[1] Simona HALEP (ROU) vs [3] Elise MERTENS (BEL)

MATCH POINTS

Top seed Simona Halep is looking to become the second No.1 seed to win the Prague Open. In the inaugural edition in 2015, home favorite Karolina Pliskova was the first to do so, beating compatriot Lucie Hradecka for the title.

Halep is looking to win her first final on clay since winning the 2018 French Open, and the 38th overall final in her career. She is the second Romanian to reach the singles final in the Czech capital, joining 2018 runner-up Mihaela Buzarnescu.

She is also looking to join Sofia Kenin as the only players to win multiple titles this year, having won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February prior to the tour's hiatus.

No.3 seed Elise Mertens is contesting her seventh career WTA final, having won her last four, and is the first Belgian to ever make the final at the event.

Sunday's match against Halep is her first appearance in a singles final in over a year, and her first on clay since winning the the Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Morocco in the spring of 2018.

Halep owns a 3-1 head-to-head edge against Mertens, including a 2-0 mark on clay where she lost just six games in four combined sets.

However, Mertens' lone win in the match-up came in a final, where she rallied from a set down to capture the biggest title of her career to date at the 2019 Qatar Total Open in Doha.

In the doubles final, the home country will be represented in the form of No.2 seeds Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova, and they will face fourth-seeded Romanians Monica Niculescu and Raluca Olaru.

While all four women are decorated doubles players, Hradecka leads the group in bidding for her 24th career WTA doubles title, while Pliskova is bidding for her fifth straight win in a tour-level doubles final.

The left-handed Pliskova twin has won three of her four titles alongside her sister, Karolina, and also partnered Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia to win the 2018 BRD Bucharest Open in Romania.

Niculescu is bidding for her 10th WTA doubles title, and first on clay since her first-ever WTA doubles title in Budapest, Hungary in 2009.