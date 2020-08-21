Last week's Lexington finalist Jil Teichmann, former World No.2 Vera Zvonareva, and rising Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez all romped into the main draw of the Western & Southern Open after triumphing in their final-round qualifying matches on Friday.

NEW YORK, NY, USA -- No.1 qualifying seed Jil Teichmann continued her strong run on American hardcourts this summer, as she notched a straight-set win on Friday to lead the group of players making it out of the qualifying and into the main draw at the Western & Southern Open in New York City.

Teichmann, currently sitting at a career-high ranking of World No.54, defeated American Shelby Rogers, 6-3, 6-4, in an hour and 15 minutes to book her spot in the Western & Southern Open main draw. The event has been moved from its regular location in Cincinnati to a combined "bubble" with the upcoming US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Switzerland's Teichmann is one week removed from making her first final of the season at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics in Lexington. Teichmann, who won her first two WTA singles titles on clay last season, also defeated Rogers in straight sets in the Lexington semifinals, before her run ended with a loss in the final to Jennifer Brady.

Former World No.2 Vera Zvonareva also triumphed on Friday at a site where she had one of her biggest career successes, as the Russian claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australia's Astra Sharma to reach the main draw. Zvonareva won 73 percent of points off of her first serve and saved four of the five break points she faced in her 74-minute win.

Zvonareva reached both of her Grand Slam singles finals ten years ago, and right after her run to the 2010 Wimbledon final, her next came at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. She upset No.1 seed Caroline Wozniacki to reach the championship match at the 2010 US Open, before falling to defending champion Kim Clijsters.

17-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez also claimed a main draw spot with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Kristie Ahn in an hour and 24 minutes. After ousting No.2 seed Anna Blinkova in the first round of qualifying, the teenager followed up with a win over No.24-seeded Ahn, where she converted five of her eight break points.

2019 Roland Garros junior singles champion Fernandez started 2020 splendidly, reaching her first-ever WTA singles final at Acapulco prior to the tour's hiatus. The Canadian has continued to impress upon the tour's resumption, upsetting Sloane Stephens last week in Lexington before powering into the Western & Southern Open main draw.

Serving up another win 👊



Jessica Pegula defeats Ludmilla Samsonova 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to grab a main draw spot at @CincyTennis! @JLPegula | #TeamUSATennis pic.twitter.com/QUD8TMTEbt — USTA (@usta) August 21, 2020

Four Americans won their final-round qualifying matches on Friday. Last year's Citi Open champion, No.14 seed Jessica Pegula, outlasted Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, and No.18 seed Christina McHale upset No.6 seed and former Top 10 player Daria Kasatkina of Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Wildcards Cici Bellis and Ann Li were the other homeland hopes to clinch wins on the day. Bellis overcame Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, and Li upset No.15 seed Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Also on Friday, No.5 seed Laura Siegemund of Germany, a two-time WTA singles titlist, defeated American wildcard Caroline Dolehide, 6-3, 6-3, No.7 seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands beat No.17 seed Nina Stojanovic of Serbia, 6-4, 6-3, and No.12 seed and former Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium advanced past American wildcard Katie Volynets, 6-1, 2-0, ret.

In additional final-round qualifying upsets, Anna Kalinskaya of Russia beat No.10 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania, 7-5, 6-4, and Oceane Dodin of France eased past No.21 seed Paula Badosa of Spain, 6-4, 6-1.