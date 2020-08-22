Former champion Victoria Azarenka earned her first victory of the season with an upset of Donna Vekic in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - Former champion Victoria Azarenka started her campaign at the Western & Southern Open with an emphatic 6-2, 6-3 victory over No.15 seed Donna Vekic, needing just over an hour to seal her first victory of 2020.

Prior to the tour's shutdown, the two-time Australian Open champion lost her opening match in Acapulco to Tamara Zidansek, and was beaten last week in the opening round of the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics, but kicked off her third tournament of 2020 with a 71-minute win over the World No.24.

The victory is Azarenka's best in terms of ranking since last year's Western & Southern Open, where she beat then-World No.12 Belinda Bencic via a first-round retirement in which Azarenka was leading 6-4, 1-0. It is the Belarusian's first victory in a completed match over a Top 30 player since last May in Rome, where she dethroned two-time champion Elina Svitolina.

During last year's summer hard court season, Vekic earned two victories over the former World No.1 at two events - in San Jose and at the Western & Southern Open's traditional home in Cincinnati - but never found the same level opposite what was largely a vintage Azarenka in their third overall encounter.

The two players posted nearly inverse stat sheets for the match, as Azarenka recorded 21 winners to 14 unforced errors, and served seven aces. Breaking serve five times, Azarenka took advantage of seven double faults from the Croatian No.2, who also hit 14 winners to 20 unforced.

More to come...