All the facts and stats you need for the first Monday of the US Open.

LEARNING

No.1 seed Karolina Pliskova will be first up on Arthur Ashe against an opponent she has never faced before, Anhelina Kalinina.

The last time that 2018 champion Naomi Osaka, the No.4 seed, faced a fellow Japanese player was in 2017, when she lost Karumi Nara in Tokyo. She had only just broken the Top 50 at that point.

Osaka, who reached the final of Cincinnati last week before pulling out with a left hamstring injury, is one of two former champions in action on Monday: Angelique Kerber (2016) is the other. Sloane Stephens (2017), Serena Williams (on six occasions) and Kim Clijsters (on three occasions) are also in the draw.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is seeded No.6, is seeking her first major title on hard court. She faces Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening round.

No.17 seed Kerber has defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in Grand Slam play before, winning their only previous meeting in Roland Garros.

Jennifer Brady, the No.28 seed, is one of the form players coming into the tournament. The American won in Lexington.

Magda Linette, Elena Rybakina and Pliskova are the other players in this half of the draw to win WTA Tour events in 2020.

No.8 seed Petra Martic holds a 5-7 record in New York but made a breakthrough in 2019, when she reached the fourth round for the first time only to lose to Serena.

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain 0%. Maximum temperature: 26C/78F.

TRENDING

Alternativas en días de ☔️... 🤷‍♀️

Plan B for 🌧 days!😆#USOpen pic.twitter.com/6SXsGtnTze — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) August 29, 2020

Reading up on @usopen history and Bud Collins’ Tennis Encyclopedia reminds me besides the Original 9, it’s also the 50th anniversary of the tie breaker at the Open. pic.twitter.com/HVeWnHaho5 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) August 30, 2020

ORDER OF PLAY

READING

WATCHING