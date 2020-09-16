WTA World No.86 Danka Kovinic scored arguably the finest win of her career as she defeated No.6 seed Belinda Bencic in Rome.

ROME, Italy – Qualifier Danka Kovinic produced an upset in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia as she claimed the second Top 10 win of her career by unseating No.6 seed Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 6-1 in just 71 minutes.

Neither player had previously made the last 16 in Rome, but the WTA World No.86 came into the encounter off the back of a stunning victory over Julia Goerges plus an impressive run in Istanbul, where she made the quarterfinals.

Bencic, meanwhile, was playing her first competitive WTA Tour match in seven months, having experienced a difficult start to 2020.

After an even opening to this match, Kovinic won nine of the last 10 games to ease through, hitting just 11 unforced errors in comparison to 25 from her opponent’s racquet as she protected her record of having never been broken in the competition this year.

The first set could have been portioned into two distinct periods. The first saw both players dominating in serve, with the first six games all going without great event to the player with the balls in hand and not offering a hint to the one-sided nature of the contest that was to come.

In the second part of the set, both players experienced issues with their delivery. Bencic had the first break point after 26 minutes but it was brilliantly fended off by a big one-two from Kovinic, who was then presented with the lead as the Swiss delivered four double faults in a single game.

Could this end up being the shot of the day at the @InteBNLdItalia???



Superb from @DankaKovinic! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/O2eDlvdfx7 — wta (@WTA) September 16, 2020

The Montenegrin then experienced a hiccup of her own as successive double faults suddenly had her opponent to break back, yet her serve found its groove at the right moment to close out the set.

A break in the very first game of the second set continued this momentum. Three break points were brought up by a clever dropshot, and while Bencic was inspired by a second-serve ace to fend each of these off, her familiar failing returned as a double fault gave her 25-year-old opponent an immediate edge.

Kovinic’s athleticism and ability to profit behind a healthy first-serve percentage was rushing Bencic into errors, and when three more break points were crafted in the fifth game, she aggressively grabbed some insurance with a drive volley to take the very first one on offer.

This simply propelled her quicker to the finish line as she remained in control of the match and secured a third break when Bencic miscued on match point, securing her place in the third round of a Premier 5 event for the first time.

The winner of No.11 seed Elise Mertens and Magda Linette will be next up for her.