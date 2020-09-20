Aryna Sabalenka will take on qualifier Ellen Perez in the opening round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Monday. Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens will also hit the court for their first-round clashes.

ORDER OF PLAY

PATRICE DOMINGUEZ -- 10:00 a.m. start

Magda LINETTE (POL) vs. [WC] Pauline PARMENTIER (FRA)

Polona HERCOG (SLO) vs. Alizé CORNET (FRA)

[Q] Ellen PEREZ (AUS) vs. [4] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

Not Before 4:30 pm

Lauren DAVIS (USA) vs. Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)

COURT 1 -- 10:00 a.m. start

[Q] Greet MINNEN (BEL) vs. [5] Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ)

[7] Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) vs. Lucky Loser TBD

Nao HIBINO (JPN) vs. [8] Sloane STEPHENS (USA)

Anna BLINKOVA (RUS) vs. [LL] Myrtille GEORGES (FRA)



COURT 2 -- 10:00 a.m. start

Zarina DIYAS (KAZ) vs. [Q] Christina MCHALE (USA)

Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS) vs. [Q] ZHANG Shuai (CHN)

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) vs. [WC] Clara BUREL (FRA) / Diane PARRY (FRA)

Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs. Bernarda PERA (USA)



Toujours des entraînements de qualité avec ma @ppauline86 ✊🏼🥰

Retrouvez-nous demain sur les courts de @WTA_Strasbourg 👋



Always quality practices and time with this one ❤

We both see you on court tomorrow in Strasbourg ✊🏼🇨🇵 pic.twitter.com/MAuWBLzBgy — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 20, 2020

MATCH POINTS

2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko will face Lauren Davis in the last match of the day on Court Patrice Dominguez at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. The pair has faced off once before, with Davis advancing past Ostapenko in the 2017 Auckland semifinals after the Latvian retired in the third set.

Former World No.5 Ostapenko is making her first appearance at the event, while Davis has two second-round showings in Strasbourg to her credit, in 2013 and 2014.

.@EllenPerez95 🇦🇺 wraps it up in 2 sets 6-2, 6-3 against @dparry02 🇫🇷 and qualifies for the first round of the #IS20 tournament.



Ellen Perez remporte son match en 2 sets 6-2, 6-3 contre Diane Parry et se qualifie pour le premier tour des IS. pic.twitter.com/7e9hGpB5ww — WTA Strasbourg (@WTA_Strasbourg) September 20, 2020

No.4 seed Aryna Sabalenka will contest her first match since the US Open when she takes on qualifier Ellen Perez in the opening round, in their first meeting. Sabalenka reached the Strasbourg semifinals last year in her tournament debut, before falling to eventual champion Dayana Yastremska.

Perez, a Top 50 doubles player who has already made two WTA doubles finals this year, will be seeking her first WTA-level main-draw singles match-win of the season, in her third WTA singles main-draw appearance of 2020 (lost in the first round at Hua Hin and Istanbul).

Former Strasbourg champion Alizé Cornet will meet Polona Hercog on Monday. The combatants have met six times previously, with Cornet holding a 5-1 head-to-head advantage (2-1 on clay). Their most recent meeting came on clay at Charleston in 2018, where Cornet triumphed in straight sets.

Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search. 1 Matches Played 6 5 More Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

Cornet won the third of her six career WTA singles titles at the event in 2013, defeating Lucie Hradecka in the final. The home country heroine also made the Strasbourg final in 2012, where she lost to Francesca Schiavone.

Clay-court maven Hercog has contested all six of her career tour-level finals on the surface, including title runs at 2011 and 2012 Bastad and 2019 Lugano. Nine of Hercog's 12 WTA semifinal appearances throughout her career have been on clay.

Magda Linette and Pauline Parmentier also bring a hefty head-to-head into their first-round match. Wildcard Parmentier leads their rivalry 4-1, and she won their only previous clay-court encounter, which came at the Cagnes-Sur-Mer ITF Challenger in 2015.